11/05/2021 at 07:43 CET

Luis Herrero

The referee Mark Klattenburg acknowledged his mistake when Ramos’ goal in the 2016 Champions League final appeared on the scoreboard. He did it, as he explained on the television program “The Brazilian Shirt Name & rdquor ;, to make up for the mistake he made with the first Real Madrid goal. At that time he decided to point out Pepe’s penalty on Fernando Torres, but now he has decided to clarify how he came to make such a controversial decision.

In short, the penalty was a form of compensation for Atlético de Madrid. “I was very lucky in that final, because I was presented with a penalty of those that are 50/50. Torres was clearly ahead of Pepe, very clearly, and there was a foul. Was there really a lack? It’s very subjective. AND I whistled it because that restored the balance, since Madrid had already had their chance with that goal offside “.

Klattenburg continues: “I I knew that Bale had touched her in the middle, which made it easier for Ramos to score 1-0 offside. So I asked my assistant if there had been that touch after the free-kick. He was totally paralyzed. We had no technology and had to restart the game. I finally got back in communication with my assistant and he told me that the microphone and headphones had stopped working right at that moment. I was very confused. It was a very difficult decision, “said the referee.

In addition, Griezmann’s subsequent error was a certain relief for the referee, as . fans focused more on him and thus his role in the match went more unnoticed: “So Griezmann shoots and hits the crossbar and I thought: ‘Wow, this is my day, it’s a perfect day for a referee. Atlético clearly had the opportunity to tie the goal offside and they missed. And now they will blame me but they can’t because Griezmann had the chance to win the penalty. “Despite all the controversy, Atlético managed to tie the game thanks to Carrasco. It was after extra time, already in full penalties, that Juanfran’s mistake decided the final in favor of his eternal rival.