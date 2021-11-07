Adamari López revealed that there is no going back in her separation with Toni Costa, after he said in his first breakup announcement that they had only given each other time as a couple.

Related news

It was in the first half of this 2021 when the driver confessed that she and her then fiancé, with whom she had been in a relationship for almost ten years, had decided to take a break to try to resolve some issues. The Puerto Rican pointed out from the beginning that it was she who looked for this space and the dancer said a few months later that he was really looking forward to returning with his girlfriend and daughter Alaïa.

In fact, just a few days ago the couple fueled rumors of a reconciliation by appearing together on Halloween trick-or-treating with their daughter, wearing coordinated costumes. However, this weekend during an interview he had with the show ‘Red Hot’López pointed out that he no longer plans to return with his ex.

I’m fine, I’m calm. I think I have made decisions that are smart, that are for my good, that does not mean that they do not hurt, that it does not mean that they do not affect me, but it does mean that they will take me to a better place. They are decisions thinking about my emotional well-being and especially about how that also affects the benefit and well-being of my daughter, he said.

What caused the breakup of Adamari López and Toni Costa?

The actress did not want to give specific details about the situations that led her to make the decision in the first place, although she did show that apparently there were situations that damaged her integrity, as she assured that she learned to “give herself respect”, and for that reason she moved away from Costa.

Maybe they are simple and everyday things that happen as a couple and that are not necessarily right. As a woman I must know how to give myself my respect and my place, that respect can only be given to me. In that approach I made a decision, perhaps looking to see if there could be an improvement and get back together and, if it did not happen, then we better take different paths, he said.

But, despite the problems they had as a couple, Adamari said they will continue trying to get along as their priority continues to be the well-being of their six-year-old daughter Alaïa.

We never get married, we are simply each in their place, but in terms of our daughter we are both there for her and we are both a team and we both want the best for her and in that aspect they will always see us together, the door will always be open, he said.

Follow the Herald USA on Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE.

acmg