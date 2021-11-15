11/15/2021 at 06:22 CET

The star quarterback Tom Brady lost the magic again and was intercepted twice by Washington, who beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 29-19 on Sunday.

Desperate, Brady put his hands on his knees and looked down the field after his second interception in the first quarter.

Things got worse because the defense couldn’t get off the field at the end of the quarter with a chance to get the champions off their bad start.

Brady was intercepted twice in his first six passes, and the Buccaneers had a 19-play series that killed the clock and sealed Washington’s surprise win.

For the Buccaneers (3-6) from Brady it is their second loss in a row.

The quarterback that several Washington players refer to as the best, this time he had a bad game again.

Brady finished with 23 of 34 passes for 220 yards and two touchdown passes, but threw two interceptions, the same as during the loss in New Orleans two weeks ago.

Brady’s interceptions, one of rookie Jaelon Darden’s hands and another inexplicable pitch that was caught by Washington safety Bobby McCain, disrupted the NFL’s best scoring and passing offense, which had no touchdown in the first half for the fifth. time in the past two seasons.

Stunned all afternoon by Washington’s defense, Brady rallied in the second half to throw touchdown passes to Cameron Brate and Mike Evans.

But the Tampa Bay defense couldn’t stop Washington’s offense in the last series that ran out the clock.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers returned to action and the Green Bay Packers won again, beating the Seattle Seahawks 17-0.

AJ Dillon ran for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter and Green Bay beat the Seahawks when Rodgers returned after missing a game due to testing positive for COVID-19.

Whereas Seattle failed to make a single point for the first time in a decade.

Green Bay recorded its first shutout since a 22-0 win over the Buffalo Bills on September 30, 2018, while the Seahawks had not been shut out since losing 0-24 to the Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18, 2011.

A week after his positive test led him to miss out in a 7-13 loss at Kansas City, Rodgers completed 23 of 37 passes for 292 yards and an interception in the end zone in the third quarter when the Packers (8-2) won for the eighth time in the last nine games.

Rodgers did not practice all week and was cleared to play Saturday under NFL protocols for unvaccinated players.

The three-time MVP said before the start of the season that he was “immunized.”

After his positive test, he detailed in a radio interview his reasons for seeking alternatives to vaccination and his skepticism about the effectiveness of the injections.

Rodgers later apologized for the misleading statement about his vaccination status.

Although he was not at his best, with him the Packers (8-2) are among the best teams in the National Conference and are serious contenders for the Super Bowl.

For the Seahawks, their quarterback Russell Wilson struggled on his return after missing three games with an injury to the middle finger of his pitching hand that required surgery. He was 20 of 40 for 161 yards with two interceptions.