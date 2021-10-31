10/31/2021 at 03:44 CET

.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored the winning basket with 20 seconds remaining in the second overtime and the Washington Wizards beat the Boston Celtics 115-112.

Washington improved to 5-1 with their second win over Boston in three games and added their second overtime win so far this season.

Dinwiddie finished with 20 points and was in charge of scoring the basket that marked Washington’s victory.

Big time players make big time plays! 💪🔥 # DCAboveAll | @ SDinwiddie_25 pic.twitter.com/n0aFGnGniS – Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) October 31, 2021

Bradley Beal had 36 points and Montrezl Harrell had a double-double of 20 points and 14 rebounds.

Kyle Kuzma added 17 points and 17 rebounds, his career high, and Brazilian Raúl Neto scored four goals in 18 minutes of action by scoring 2 of 4 shots from the field, had three rebounds and had three assists. For the Celtics, Jaylen Brown had 34 points as the leading scorer.

Jayson Tatum had a double-double of 27 points and 15 rebounds and Josh Richardson came off the bench and scored 18. The Spanish player Juancho Hernangómez did not play by decision of his coach.

The Celtics lost for the second time in three overtime games this season and their record fell to 2-4.