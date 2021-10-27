It has happened in Córdoba, where a sports club has included in a WhatsApp group a person who was not part of the club and that has led to a fine of 4,000 euros.

Club Deportivo Sansueña did not know what to expect when making this mistake. Apparently, one of those responsible created a WhatsApp group including several users. Among them there were a former club member, who no longer belonged to the same.

This made me jump a lawsuit for violating the Data Protection Act. The user stated that her rights had been violated and, indeed, several articles of the regulation were violated: the lack of consent to the processing of personal data, keeping the user’s data too long and providing her mobile phone number to third parties.

The Spanish Lawyers so dictates in a report and Samuel Parra Sáez, an expert lawyer in this matter, points out that the most frequent mistakes that companies make are sending unwanted commercial communications, as well as the inclusion of people in groups without their prior consent.

This is not the same with company numbers. According to Parra, “It only applies to data of natural persons and not of legal personsSo adding company phones would not be relevant behavior. ”

Although a business phone that has been assigned to a single employee could be understood as personal data. In the case of switchboards this could not happen, since the same number is divided between different users.

Large fines for violating data protection

Companies that violate data protection regulations may face sums of up to 20 million euros or 4% of the turnover annual total for the previous financial year. We are talking about a very important sum that is established in the Regulation of the Data Protection Law.

Individuals can have fines of up to 20 million euros too. We must be very careful what we do when we have someone else’s data and we share it.

The cybersecurity company Flashpoint has carried out a study that analyzes what the tools that cybercriminals use to perpetrate information theft currently cost, as well as the price of users’ personal data.

We could be committing a violation whose fine can be very painful. Not to mention that offering other people’s data can end up damaging the person who has been violated.

We must be careful, we do not want that due to an accident we have to pay a fine of this magnitude. You know, do not make WhatsApp groups by putting people in without their express consent or you could fall into a major lawsuit.