10/25/2021 at 1:00 PM CEST

Kidney transplant patients receive from the Covid-19 vaccine much lower protection than the rest of patients with chronic kidney disease. In fact, in less than 28 days, they already begin to lose the antibodies to the vaccine.

This has been revealed in an article published in the scientific journal Nephrology, Dialysis and Transplantation (NDT), with the intermediate results of the SENCOVAC study, promoted by the Spanish Society of Nephrology (SEN).

This study has been launched to investigate and determine the efficacy and safety of the COVID-19 vaccine in patients with Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD): transplant patients; patients on peritoneal dialysis; hemodialysis patients and patients with advanced chronic kidney disease without renal replacement therapy.

It has the participation of 50 Spanish hospitals and dialysis centers and a sample of more than 1,746 patients.

More than 20% of those transplanted did not develop antibodies

According to the results collected 28 days after the second dose of vaccine in a total of 301 patients, they provide sufficient scientific evidence on the lower serological response of transplant patients compared to patients on hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis and without dialysis.

While these last three patient profiles develop a robust response, kidney transplant patients have lower antibody rates when only 28 days have passed since the second dose was administered.

In fact, the results indicate that more than 20% of patients transplanted they could not develop antibodies.

In addition, they agree with preliminary publications, which strongly suggest that this type of kidney patients have a high risk of COVID-19 infection, even after receiving the full vaccination schedule.

Having passed the infection improves the immune response

Likewise, the results show that transplant patients who had COVID-19 had a better immune response than those who did not. In fact, 100% of kidney transplant patients with a history of COVID-19 developed antibodies after vaccination, while those with no prior infection developed significantly lower rates of antibodies.

This has also been found among hemodialysis patients, suggesting an increased risk of infection for these two types of patients.

Moderna’s vaccine protects kidney patients more

In general, all patients with antibodies to COVID-19 at the start of the study developed higher antibody levels after vaccination.

However, the study also documented that around 33% of the patients who had passed Covid-19 did not have antibodies at the time of vaccination. This data should be interpreted as a warning sign of decreased immune response in patients with advanced chronic kidney disease in a relatively short period of time (less than 15 months).

The study data also suggests a stronger immune response to Moderna’s vaccine, which was shown to be the most effective in all kidney patients, transplanted and not, although that is a conclusion that needs to be confirmed in the longer term.

Booster dose for chronic kidney disease

All these conclusions invite, according to the study carried out by the SEN, a greater protection against COVID-19 of these patients, especially those transplanted, with higher isolation measures and an early booster dose of the vaccine.

The published research Nephrology Dialysis Transplantation also advances the first data on the adverse reactions of vaccines in kidney patients, which affected 54% of the cases analyzed, being frequent especially in the youngest kidney transplant patients and in the youngest with CKD without dialysis.

The most frequent reactions were pain, general malaise, and asthenia (lack of energy or vitality).

Likewise, previous Covid-19 infection was associated with higher rates of adverse reactions after the first and second doses, and Moderna’s vaccine generated more such reactions.