As the technology has been penetrating our lives, more and more are the formulas that cybercriminals they use to try rob us all kinds of personal information or even bank. Now, they have come to generate malicious appsI know that we should not download under any circumstances.

Some Play Store apps have malicious viruses

Today most users download all kinds of apps through the store Play Store, because it offers us a whole assortment of applications to download: we find games, scanners of codes Qr or even purses cryptocurrencies.

Applications have hidden Trojans

Despite this, some of these applications hide bad intentions, since they can have incorporated banking trojans that would affect us the moment we decided to enter the application. As the media ensures Ars Technica, the specialists of a cybersecurity brand (ThreatFabric) have detected several Trojans within some applications.

Internet scams are increasing more and more

The Mark wanted to corroborate how many downloads had come to have this kind of Applications, and they were surprised that it surpassed the 300,000 figure. Google now has security checks in your store, but it does not always manage to stop viruses, capable of bypassing security systems.

According to a statement from the brand itself, “which makes it very difficult to avoid these malware campaigns distributed in Google play is automatic detection with the use of machine learning, all malicious apps that manage to float have just a tiny fingerprint of harmful code”.

The most common Trojans used by cybercriminals

Some of the most famous Trojans that could damage your mobile is’Anatsa‘, since it manages to extract information from users of their bank accounts with a single objective: steal as much money as possible.

Other codes that cybercriminals use are ‘Alien‘,’Hydra‘or’Ermac‘. This type of Trojan is installed on our devices when they decide to download an application that seems, a priori, completely safe.

