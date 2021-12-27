Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon. (Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)

The Pittsburgh Steelers took a beat down from the Chiefs but the scoreline wasn’t quite as embarrassing as players taunting and celebrating while down big.

The Steelers’ hopes of making the playoffs dimmed significantly on Sunday as they were blown out by Kansas City.

The Chiefs jumped out to a 30-0 lead early in the third quarter, leaving the outcome of the game pretty obvious.

It was an embarrassing performance across the board for Pittsburgh, but a couple of players added to the head-shaking with their antics.

Steelers players are being called out for celebrating at the wrong times

Take Ahkello Witherspoon, the defensive back who did a dance in the endzone after an incomplete pass while his team was down 23-0.

Fans were not happy to see that one.

Yes Witherspoon down 23-0 let’s celebrate you being lucky and breaking that pass up .. idiot – 7-6-1 HereWeGo Steelers !!! (@ JPDELLI92) December 26, 2021

Love celebrating while getting your ass kicked – BTSC Steelers (@btsteelcurtain) December 26, 2021

Defensive players weren’t the only ones making strange decisions in the game. Wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud actually drew a taunting penalty after a first down catch with the Steelers trailing 30-0.

Whether or not you agree with the penalty (head coach Mike Tomlin didn’t), a receiver has no business doing anything even close to taunting while behind by that much. Fans let him have it on Twitter.

If I could describe the 2021 Steelers season in one play: Ray Ray McCloud taunting penalty after a catch down 30-0. – Alex Day (@ Aday7) December 26, 2021

Down 30-0. Flagged for taunting after making a catch. This team has zero discipline. #Steelers – Josh Rowntree (@ JRown32) December 26, 2021

good news: McCloud’s taunting penalty trailing 30-0 isn’t the worst deficit for a taunting penalty. Last season on December 26 the Lions were hit with a taunting penalty down 40 on a punt return touchdown. (of course, via the good folks at @ESPNStatsInfo) – Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) December 26, 2021

Some Steelers players handled the loss better than others. Cam Heyward was praised for not celebrating during the game.

Cam Heyward got a sack on third down. He got up and didn’t celebrate. He knows he’s down 27 (and now 30) points. Be more like Cam Heyward @steelers – Dougie the Snowman (@ FR32H2D34TH) December 26, 2021

Cam Heyward with the sack .. gets up and doesn’t celebrate. Take notes – Peter F (@ Peterjf19) December 26, 2021

thinking back on the game .. everyone needs to play like Cam Heyward. Sacked Mahomes got up and set up for the next play. No celebration, no taunting just ready for the next play. That’s how every player should play! – 🖤💛 (@SabrinaTemple) December 27, 2021

There’s never a good way to lose a game big. No matter what fans will be furious. But Steelers players have been the subject of this discussion before.

Chase Claypool was literally in hot water for celebrating during a drive as the seconds ticked away just a couple of weeks ago.

Mike Tomlin has to figure out a way to get his team to play smarter and more disciplined. It may have already cost them a shot at the playoffs.