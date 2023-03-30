watch the video

Four will be chosen for humanity to return to the Moon. NASA will announce, next Monday, April 3, the astronauts who will travel to the orbit of our natural satellite on the Artemis II mission.

As a mouthful, this week the US aerospace agency released a trailer with the explorers, all wearing helmets, keeping their identities a mystery.

On its YouTube channel, NASA posted: “Meet the four astronauts who will be making a trip around the Moon aboard the Orion spacecraft on their approximately 10-day Artemis II mission.”

Part of the Artemis Program, the II mission will be “the first manned flight test and a fundamental step to establish a long-term human presence on the Moon,” as the agency explains.

“NASA and the CSA (Canadian Space Agency) will unveil the three NASA astronauts and one CSA astronaut during an event at 11 am EDT, Monday, April 3, from the Ellington Field of the Johnson Space Center in the NASA in Houston.

For Latin America, these are the event schedules, which can be followed by the youtube channel from NASA:

9:00 a.m. Mexico.

10:00 am Peru, Colombia, Ecuador, Panama.

11:00 a.m. Venezuela, Bolivia, Paraguay.

12:00 pm Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Brazil.

The first three parts of NASA’s Artemis Program

Artemis I takes off from the Kennedy Space Center on November 16, 2022 NASA (NASA / Europa Press)

NASA’s Artemis Program will land the first woman and the next man on the Moon. No person has traveled to our natural satellite since 1972, the last being Gene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt, on Apollo 17. Ronald Evans was in the command module.

On the Artemis I mission, carried out at the end of 2023, the Orion spacecraft, propelled by the SLS megarocket, traveled around the Moon. Radiation evaluations were carried out there, thanks to the data collected by three mannequins with sensors.

Artemis II will make the same journey, but with the four astronauts designated by NASA and the CSA. On Artemis III, two of these crew members will set foot on the lunar surface, with two remaining in the command module.