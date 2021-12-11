In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you are looking for a smart watch that, like the Apple Watch, performs electrocardiograms, it must be said that The ECG smartwatch is a very select club, although little by little new models are being added.

It goes without saying that the last two Apple Watch are the clear reference in this feature, and this brand was one of the first to implement it on a large scale, although later others such as Samsung or Fitbit, old acquaintances in the sector, have been added. .

Right now It is not essential to spend 300 or 400 euros on a watch with an electrocardiogram. There are cheaper, even well below 100 euros, something that is still surprising.

To make it easy for you if you are concerned about your health, we have compiled several of those that offer this possibility in different price segments.

All are officially for sale in Spain and are the Best and cheapest electrocardiogram (ECG) smartwatches you can buy.

Apple Watch Series 7

The new Apple smartwatch brings us a larger screen with an improved brightness that makes it possible to see everything more clearly. A touch keyboard has been added so you can type better and its bezel is much thinner for a more elegant finish.

Apple Watch Series 7The latest generation of the Apple Watch is practically identical to the Apple Watch Series 6, but with the difference of a larger screen and new colors.

In our analysis you can see how the watch works, but you should know that since the Series 4 it has sensors to monitor your health, also an electrocardiogram taking advantage of its digital crown.

Get an Apple Watch Series 7 on sale for 399 euros in a blue aluminum case with a 41mm blue sport band.

The 45mm model costs 449 euros in a star white aluminum case with a sport strap.

Apple Watch Series 5 and Series 6

Apple Watch Series 6 is the latest version of Apple’s smart watch. It comes with a blood oxygen monitor, a new processor based on the A13 of the iPhone 11 and new colors.

For some generations now, Apple has included the ECG function in its watches. Not in all, since for example the new Apple Watch SE does not have it, although it must be said that it is much cheaper than the Series 5 and Series 6.

They are the clear reference in the smartwatch sector, although objectively it can be argued that there are better models. Matter of taste.

Their prices remain for now above 300-400 euros, depending on the version you choose.

If you have more questions, we encourage you to read our analysis of the Apple Watch Series 6.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

The Galaxy Watch 4 is Samsung’s smartwatch more focused on sports. It has a tactile digital bezel and has 90 sports monitoring, as well as IP68 certification and WearOS system.

Samsung’s newest smartwatch model also has the electrocardiogram function in Spain. It is one of the new watches of the South Korean brand and it has advanced functions for health and sports monitoring.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 It is a watch in 40mm and 44mm with a SuperAMOLED screen, 1.5 GB of RAM, magnetic contact and wireless charging, WiFi, NFC, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0 and even with 4G in some models.

You can find this sports watch for less than 250 euros on sale in its 40mm version. If you want the large 44mm version it costs 272 euros, also on sale.

You can get to know it in depth thanks to our review of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

This watch is Samsung’s most advanced model right now, with a 41mm face, integrated GPS and NFC and an AMOLED screen that you can customize through TizenOS.

We now turn to what is the authentic Samsung flagship, the watch with which they want to stand up to the Apple Watch, although it should be noted that everything indicates that both brands are aimed at fundamentally different audiences.

Its price, of less than 250 euros, is quite cheap for everything it has to offer, starting with the electrocardiogram, as well as a high quality AMOLED screen and NFC with Samsung Pay, among other things.

Its sensors are also one of the most accurate on the market, in addition to betting on a circular design that gives it a much more classic look than its main rival.

We have already been able to test it, so we encourage you to read our analysis of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is the second generation of the sports watch from the South Korean company. In addition to improving in sports recognition, it is now a better smartwatch thanks to its digital bezel.

This case is quite particular. At its launch, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 was not a smartwatch with ECG, or at least it did not have it activated, although it did have the technical capacity.

Its price, around 270 euros for the 44mm model, is ultra-competitive even in the current context.

When we were able to perform their analysis, we did not have the opportunity to test this feature, although we did the others. Now the EKG option has finally been upgraded, so it’s even more interesting.

It is already a watch with excellent value for money, with a heart rate sensor, good autonomy and even mobile payments with NFC through Samsung Pay, so simply the ECG is the icing on the cake.

Prixton ECG

This is by far Cheapest EKG Smartwatch Ever, and is that its price stays below 50 euros.

The brand, Prixton, is known for its sports products, such as treadmills or exercise bikes, and now it is trying its luck with a smartwatch designed for athletes.

Obviously, its benefits in terms of battery, smart functions or screen quality have nothing to do with an Apple or a Samsung Galaxy Watch, although for the price it has few drawbacks.

Fitbit Sense

This watch measures values ​​that few have, such as skin body temperature or SPo2, so it is an advanced monitor for the most competitive health.

This is one of the main Fitbit smartwatches at the moment, a brand with a long history in the wearables sector and that has earned its good reputation.

The Fitbit Sense, in addition to the ECG, also has an oxygen saturation meter. Its price remains a little over 300 euros, expensive, but surely worth the investment.

It is a watch that focuses on health and sports, the two pillars of the Fitbit catalog for years.

In addition, it also integrates all the functions of its app and community, with advice and personalized fitness workouts.

Withings ScanWatch

Hybrid smart watch with the ability to perform electrocardiograms, sports tracking, heart rate and blood oxygen saturation.

Withings ScanWatch is another example of how Withings is a European brand that bets on classic design, but with hybrid operation. It has hands and a mechanical system, but inside you will find digital options like those of a smartwatch.

It has a heart rate sensor, blood oxygen level and the ability to do ECG. It also automatically detects sports and shows notifications on its small screen. It has all the good of a classic watch, with the good of a smartwatch.

You can get it with a black dial and 42mm for 249.95 euros. The same price on a white dial. With a size of 38mm it costs 229.95 euros.

Withings Move ECG

With the ability to perform electrocardiograms, this hybrid smartwatch looks much more classic than other smartwatches, with analog clock hands.

Withings Move ECG It is a previous generation hybrid smartwatch that has the ability to perform electrocardiograms.

This model has ECG, but also a meter for sleep quality, calories burned and physical activity in different sports, up to GPS, and for less than 90 euros!

Evidently strongly depends on your mobile phone link, in which you will be able to see all the necessary data and the result of your electrocardiogram.

Its application, Health Mate, is almost in all probability one of the best in the industry.

