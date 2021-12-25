In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If there is a trend that is consolidated in the technology sector, it is manufacturers’ commitment to smart watches and bracelets, especially focusing on two aspects: sports and health, closely related in most cases.

This bet has led to a multiplication of devices capable of measuring values ​​related to physical well-being, such as heart rate, VO2 Max, stress level or blood oxygen saturation, something for which before it was necessary to use several different devices, but that now make some smartwatches for less than 100 euros.

Do you want to perform at your best in your sports training? Sports smart watches will be a great support to achieve this.

To make it easy for you, we have compiled several smart watches that measure oxygen saturation in the blood, also known as SpO2, that is, they have a pulse oximeter.

This value accurately measures the ability of your respiratory system to “fill” your bloodstream with oxygen.. Low saturation usually indicates short-term problems, which is why more and more manufacturers include this feature in their devices.

We have chosen several models that move in quite different price segments, and it is that the range in which you can find an SpO2 meter in a smart watch is very wide.

Huawei Watch Fit

Huawei sports smartwatch with GPS, heart rate monitor and SpO2 monitor. It has 11 professional sports modes and 85 custom modes to provide accurate metrics in all your sports activities.

This new smartwatch has a quite particular design, with a rectangular AMOLED screen, adapted to brighten one of its star functions: guided training in video format.

Its price is currently 59 euros on Amazon, while in its online store you can find it for 49 euros.

With the you can measure many values, not just blood oxygen saturation, since first of all and as its name indicates, it is a model designed especially for athletes.

It has more than 10 days of battery life and also a wide range of quantifiable sports activities, some 96 in total, so practically all of the most common are there.

Here you can see some reasons why it is a sports smartwatch that is very worthwhile.

Honor Band 5

The new Honor smart bracelet allows us to monitor our physical activity, as well as sleep and control some of the functions of our mobile from the bracelet. With a good screen and autonomy, this is the Honor Band 5.

In this case, we are talking about a smart bracelet, not exactly a watch, although for practical purposes you will not notice much of the difference if you value savings first.

This bracelet costs less than 43 euros and has SpO2, as well as a heart rate sensor and monitoring of many sports activities.

In terms of value for money, it is clear that it has little to envy other similar models, starting with its great rival, Xiaomi’s Mi Band 5.

Measuring oxygen in the blood is something that would not be expected from a bracelet of less than 30 euros, although it must be said that its official price is somewhat higher.

Huawei Watch GT 2e

This smartwatch for athletes has a GPS and a heart rate sensor, although it also has other advanced features, such as measuring VO2 Max.

We now turn to a sports smartwatch that is very intelligent, but that above all focuses on the measurement of physical values. It does so like few of its rivals, especially because it is quite cheap: it just barely exceeds 86 euros in price.

It has GPS and a heart rate sensor, it is ideal for sports such as running and, of course, it is also a watch that measures oxygen saturation in the blood.

Not bad at all for the price it has as alternative to some of the higher end sports watches.

Its battery life stands out, above ten days, one of the pride of Huawei as a manufacturer of wearables.

Garmin Forerunner 245

This watch has GPS, SpO2 and VO2 Max, as well as intelligent study of running dynamics and training recommendations, so it is a perfect watch for runners.

This model is one of the cheapest Garmin sports watches, a brand well known by all athletes who practice running or triathlon and who enjoys their complete confidence.

In addition to measuring SpO2, it also has VO2 Max measurement, two values ​​that will allow you to get a fairly accurate idea of ​​your physical condition, and all this for 189 euros, an adjusted price if we take into account what it offers.

It has of course GPS and a battery life of more than a week, but not only that, but it includes free personalized workouts and sessions from Garmin.

It is a good investment if you are concerned about your performance and want to improve in the short term.

Fitbit Versa 3

Smartwatch for athletes with sports tracking, GPS, heart rate sensor and blood oxygen level. One of the best watches to do all kinds of sports and maintain an active life.

Fitbit is another of the benchmark brands when it comes to watches, since it has been selling several of the most precise wearables on the market for many years.

Your Fitbit Versa 3 It is no less, and has little to envy other high-end smartwatches. The best thing is that in some stores you can buy it for about 155 euros, a real bargain.

It is one of the best devices when it comes to real-time heart rate analysis, also adding the aforementioned blood oxygen saturation.

It also includes applications from different sports that you can install, as well as a virtual assistant to choose between Alexa and Google Assistant.

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro

Latest generation smartwatch with 1.39 “OLED screen, two weeks of battery life, GPS, GLONASS, heart rate sensor and blood oxygen measurement.

This smartwatch is one of Huawei’s big bets right now. As its name suggests, it is a Pro version of the Watch GT2 that improves in several things and whose price is 169 euros in the official store, although you will have to first apply the discount code ANWGT2PA.

In addition to SpO2, it includes functions such as VO2 Max and numerous spheres that you can customize and that show weather data or even constellations.

Above all, what it stands out for is its premium stainless steel design, which gives it a classic look despite being one of the best smartwatches you can buy right now.

Here we review its most important characteristics.

Samsung Galaxy Watch4

The Galaxy Watch 4 is Samsung’s smartwatch more focused on sports. It has a tactile digital bezel and has 90 sports monitoring, as well as IP68 certification and WearOS system.

This Samsung model is today its flagship and a whole torpedo against the waterline of the Apple Watch, to which it is not lagging behind in practically nothing, although its price is much lower: 199 euros at the moment.

For example, it already has one of the star functions of Apple watches, that of making electrocardiograms, which thus completes a set of characteristics related to the most solid health.

In addition, it has everything that can be asked of a smartwatch at this point, and with the seal of quality of Samsung, a firm that has been excelling in this sector for many years.

We have had the opportunity to analyze this Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and these are the results.

Fitbit Sense

This watch measures values ​​that few have, such as skin body temperature or SPo2, so it is an advanced monitor for the most competitive health.

Unlike other Fitbit models, the Sense is a watch that is practically 100% oriented to health, and the proof of this is that In addition to measuring oxygen saturation in the blood, it also measures things like skin temperature.

In theory, the reality function electrocardiograms is also yet to come, although all this has a cost: 229 euros.

It is by no means the most affordable model, not even in the Fitbit catalog, but taking into account its characteristics we can say that it is an adjusted price.

Beyond the measurement of health values, it is a sports watch with very good performance.

Apple Watch Series 7

The new Apple smartwatch brings us a larger screen with an improved brightness that makes it possible to see everything more clearly. A touch keyboard has been added so you can type better and its bezel is much thinner for a more elegant finish.

We now come to the model that undoubtedly sets the stage for the rest of the industry, deservedly or not. Introduced in October 2021, the Watch Series 7 improves on battery capacity and accuracy, doubling its commitment to features from previous versions.

We refer for example to alerts for noise, for falls and to electrocardiograms, to which now the measurement of oxygen saturation is added. Obviously, it is not exactly cheap: its most affordable version is going to 399 euros on sale.

The 45mm edition costs a little more, although not too much. It all depends on the size of your wrist.

Garmin phoenix 6X Pro

This elite sports watch has the BodyBattery function, pulse oximeter and all the running metrics you can imagine, plus dozens of sports modes, including triathlon.

Last but not least, the one who it is probably the best sports watch of the moment, or at least one of the best. It is Garmin and its price is quite high, although it is usually on sale for less than 490 euros.

It goes without saying that it is one of the most complete when it comes to measuring running pace, speed, strides and oxygen and lactate thresholds, everything you need to know in real time how your body reacts to exercise.

In addition, it has something very interesting, and that is that it estimates how long it should take you to complete a series or race, so you can “compete against yourself”.

This makes it a great sports watch for running, especially if you train alone.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.