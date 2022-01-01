01/01/2022 at 18:20 CET

A goal in added time from Colombian Davinson Sánchez gave the victory in Vicarage Road against Watford to Tottenham (0-1), which stalks the area of ​​the Premier Champions League and who started 2022 on the right foot in a tough game.

WAT

TOT

Watford

Bachmann; Cathcart, Troost-Ekong, Sierralta, Masina; Kucka, Louza (Cleverley, 90 ‘), Sissoko, Sema (Cucho, 90′); King, Dennis (Pedro, 46 ​​’).

Tottenham

Lloris; Sánchez, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Skipp (Winks, 70 ‘), Hojbjerg, Reguilón (Lo Celso, 83’); Lucas (Bryan Gil, 90 ‘), Kane, Son.

Referee

Robert Jones. TA: Skipp (61 ‘).

Incidents

Day 21. Vicarage Road. 20,391 spectators.

Antonio Conte was the winner of the Italian duel on the benches before his countryman Claudio Rainieri. The first clash of the year between both teams was full of alternatives, although with a greater dominance of the London team that cornered their rival sustained by the good interventions of goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann.

Harry Kane and Sergio Reguilón had the clearest chances to put the ‘spurs’ ahead. French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris also had to appear a couple of times to support Tottenham. The crash was resolved in the added time after a ten-minute break due to a health emergency in the stadium stands.

Follow the entire Premier League exclusively on DAZN. Subscribe now, you have a free trial month!

It was in a set piece action, a lateral free kick taken by the Korean Heung Min Son and headed by Davinson Sánchez, as the party became unbalanced.

The Colombian scored the winning goal that maintains the good trajectory of Tottenham that has not lost since October 30, when he fell against Manchester United in London.