

Following a Michigan school shooting, a wave of violence grows among students.

Photo: Rodin Eckenroth / .

A disturbing trend has originated in Michigan following the fatal shooting at Oxford High School: children make violent threats to classmates, even some of them are only 9 years old.

In recent days, more than 20 minors have been charged for school threats in a Michigan county.

Through a statement, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy reported: “We have indicted 18 youths in recent days for crimes related to school threats. Lately a lot has been written about this type of case, however, these serious events continue to happen”.

The prosecutor told reporters that students as young as 12 have made strong threats with violence, with disruptions at several Detroit-area high schools.

According to reports, at least one middle school was also threatened and, discovered that a fifth through eighth grade Detroit academy student had a gun.

Even more worrying is the situation in neighboring Oakland County, where issues of violence have even younger protagonists. Two 9-year-old elementary school students were detained by police for a “naughty / nice list” that authorities said listed the students as “dead” or “alive.”

Waterford Police Chief Scott Underwood detailed: “Oakland Scholars Charter School administrators informed the [policía] upon an eighth grader who made statements about his ‘if I were a school shooter’ plan, including the type of weapon, as well as the time and place ”.

“People are making threats. They’re saying ‘I’m going to bomb the school. I’m going to kill people “, Washtenaw County Attorney Eli Savit said.

This worrying trend has not been limited to Michigan, in Florida there have also been cases. In addition to the wave of threats, there have also been reports of children arriving at school with firearms from their parents.

Just last week A kindergarten student unknowingly carried a backpack to school that contained his parents’ gun.

These threats of more violence in Michigan create uncertainty and fear, Well, some students are still in shock after what they experienced at Oxford High School.

