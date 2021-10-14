LAS VEGAS (October 13, 2021) – WBA Welterweight Champion Jamal “Shango” James will defend his title against undefeated contender Radzhab Butaev in a 12-round match that will headline action televised live on SHOWTIME on Saturday October 30 at a Premier Boxing Champions event to be held at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

The SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING® telecast begins at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT and will feature rising welterweight star Jaron “Boots” Ennis in a 10-round fight against veteran contender Thomas Dulorme in the co-event. main of the night. Undefeated lightweight contender Michel Rivera will open the telecast against Argentine Matías Romero in a 10-round attraction.

Tickets for this event promoted by TGB Promotions are already on sale through AXS.com. Ennis vs. Dulorme is promoted in partnership with D&D Boxing. Rivera vs. Romero is promoted in partnership with Sampson Boxing.

“A billboard packed with top contenders and promising future champions will be featured in the SHOWTIME window on October 30 in Las Vegas,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions. “Jamal James has forged his battles on his way to the top echelons of the welterweight division and is looking to get one step closer to being considered an elite fighter if he can overcome undefeated Radzhab Butaev. The preliminary contests also feature two rising stars like Jaron Ennis and Michel Rivera looking to impress under the lights of a big stage. “

James (27-1, 12 KOs) is a native of Minneapolis, Minnesota and returns to the court after taking the interim title in his previous fight defeating Thomas Dulorme in August 2020 before being elevated to “regular” champion. The 33-year-old boxer has a seven-game winning streak that includes wins over Abel Ramos, Diego Gabriel Chaves and Antonio DeMarco, and four of those seven fights were at home with fierce support from his hometown fans. that has been increasing. If he wins on October 30, James would take another step towards a potential rematch against his only executioner: Cuban WBA World Welterweight Champion Yordenis Ugas.

“I’ve been training 100%,” James said. “I am excited to be able to get back in the ring and defend my title. This fight will allow me to show that I am an elite in this profession and that I should be recognized as one of the best ”.

Butaev (13-0, 10 KOs) is 27 years old and can finally meet James in this long-awaited and required contest by the WBA. Butaev fought roughly 400 fights as an amateur boxer before turning pro in 2016 and knocking out six of his initial seven opponents. The Russian who trains in Brooklyn, New York returned to the ring in December 2020 and stopped previously undefeated Terry Chatwood in the third round of that evening.

“We have been working very hard going into this fight,” said Butaev. “Everything is going great in camp and we are excited to be able to step into the ring to face James. I have seen James fight and this will definitely be a clash of contrasting styles. I can assure you that I will fight and make this an exciting fight to start writing the lines of my own story on October 30 ”.

Ennis (27-0, 25 KOs) is one of the newest members of the pantheon of great boxers from Philadelphia, combining sublime boxing ability with natural power in both hands. Ennis is 24 years old and graduated to headlining his first SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING broadcast in April of this year after playing multiple issues of ShoBox: The Next Generation. He made the most of that opportunity and stopped former world champion Sergey Lipinets. That knockout win gave Ennis 17 knockouts in his last 18 fights, and his only blemish was a first-round no-decision against Chris van Heerden in December 2020.

“I am delighted to be back in the ring on October 30 on SHOWTIME in Las Vegas,” Ennis said. “This will be another step towards becoming a world champion! You haven’t seen anything yet. It is time for me to continue to shine to be a great one. I already want the time to show off and have fun come ”.

Dulorme (25-5-1, 16 KOs) is 31 years old and has had a remarkable career in the 140- and 147-pound divisions facing world champions of the caliber of Yordenis Ugas, Jessie Vargas and Terence Crawford. Born in Marigot, Guadalupe but representing Carolina, Puerto Rico, Dulorme recovered from his loss to Crawford for the 140-pound title with two consecutive knockouts before losing on points in a hard-fought decision against Ugas. The world title contender is coming off solid performances in two points losses to Jamal James and Eimantas Stanionis.

“I think I showed against Stanionis that I’m still at a high level,” said Dulorme. “A lot of people told me that I won that fight, and I thought the same. I am excited to face Ennis as he is a good fighter but he has never faced someone like me. Fans can look forward to seeing another great performance from me on SHOWTIME. ”

Rivera (21-0, 14 KOs) was born in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic and currently trains based in Miami, Florida. He made a name for himself in 2019 when he prevailed against Juan René Téllez in what was his debut in the United States. The 23-year-old continued his rise in 2020 by stopping Fidel Maldonado Jr. and winning a unanimous decision against lightweight contender LaDarius Miller. Rivera continued to dominate in 2021 with a pair of knockouts by stopping Anthony Mercado in February and knocking out Jon Fernández in spectacular fashion in July on SHOWTIME.

“Romero made a big mistake taking this fight,” said Rivera. “What he’s seen from me in the gym, is not the same thing that he’s going to see on fight night. He is far from a fight night fighter. He folds under pressure or runs. He is a good fighter, but he’s not at my level. I won’t let him go the distance like Isaac Cruz did. On October 30, I’m going to give him the beating of his lifetime. “

Romero (24-1, 8 KOs) made his US debut in March of this year and lost a close fight on points to top lightweight contender Isaac Cruz on SHOWTIME. The native of Córdoba, Argentina had won a couple of times in 2020, prevailing on points against Javier José Clavero in November after stopping Gabriel Gustavo Ovejero in March. The 25-year-old is looking to bounce back from his first loss and become a head-to-head title contender with another great rival from the 135-pound division.

“Rivera and I have the same promoter, and I personally asked Sampson Lewkowicz to allow me to fight him once I saw that he had no rival,” Romero said. “I am willing to fight him because I know that I am capable of beating him. We have trained in the same gym, but we never sparred together. Your style is perfect for mine. This will be another victory to add to my collection. “