Atlantic City, NJ – WBC Featherweight World Champion Gary Russell Jr. will defend his world title and display his incredible hand speed against top contender and WBC mandatory challenger Mark Magsayo headlining the action live on SHOWTIME this Saturday, April 22. January as part of a Premier Boxing Champions event from the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING® tripleheader kicks off at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT and will feature an outstanding rematch between two super lightweight contenders such as Puerto Rican Subriel Matías and Petros Ananyan in the co-main event, and with the mighty Featherweights Tugstsogt Nyambayar and Vic Pasillas go head-to-head over 10 rounds in the telecast’s inaugural contest.

“Gary Russell Jr. has been a powerhouse in the featherweight division displaying his prodigious ability for years now, and he will defend his title against a promising and glory-hungry opponent like Mark Magsayo live on SHOWTIME on Saturday, January 22.” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions. “Magsayo won this fight by knocking out Juluio Ceja in impressive fashion in the 10th round of their fight in August, and he seeks to prove that he is the future of the 126-pound division by dethroning the featherweight king. Russell has successfully defended his title five times and has shown that he lives up to his throne. Combine this fight with the two action packed preliminary evenings, this boxing night in Atlantic City will be electric. “

Russell (31-1, 18 KOs) hails from Capitol Heights, Maryland and has held his WBC Featherweight Title since he stopped multi-division champion Jhonny Gonzalez to emphatically earn his belt in 2015. The veteran The 33-year-old is part of one of boxing’s most prestigious families and trains under the tutelage of his father Gary Sr., while staying sharp alongside his two younger brothers: Undefeated super lightweight Gary Antuanne and undefeated bantamweight Gary Antonio. Russell is coming off defeating reigning featherweight champion Kiko Martinez by TKO in 2019 and former world champion Joseph Diaz Jr. by unanimous decision in 2018. Most recently, Russell edged previously undefeated Tugstsogt Nyambayar on points to his fifth. successful title defense in February 2020.

“I’m ready and I’ve been looking forward to getting back in the ring to unleash my talents,” Russell said. “My opponent is one of the fighters of a boxing legend like Manny Pacquiao, and I’m pretty sure (Pacquiao) has a good eye for discovering talent. I’m sure he brought in Magsayo for something. I know that I will be facing a guy who is willing to put everything at stake, since he has everything to gain and nothing to lose ”.

Filipino sensation Magsayo (23-0, 16 KOs) hails from Pasig City, Metro Manila and had the best win of his career in August this year by knocking out former champion Julio Ceja in the 10th round of a fight he was going losing on the scorecards The 26-year-old fighter will fight in the US for the sixth time on January 22, and this will be his first shot at going for the title. Magsayo trains under Freddie Roach in Southern California and boasts 12-round wins over Shoto Hayashi and Ramiro Robles, plus a sixth-inning knockout win over former title contender Chris Avalos.

“I am very grateful for this opportunity to fight for the WBC world title on SHOWTIME,” Magsayo said. “This is the fight that I wanted and longed for for years. I will arrive ready to win and make the most of my chance. For something Gary is the champion, and for something I am also the mandatory challenger. This fight will be spectacular and will serve to show the worth of the Filipinos to the whole world ”.

Matías (17-1, 17 KOs) will seek to avenge his only career loss to Ananyan on points in 2020. The Fajardo, Puerto Rico native has recovered from that stumble with two consecutive impressive wins on SHOWTIME. He stopped previously undefeated Malik Hawkins in October 2020 and forced previously undefeated Batyrzhan Jukembayev to throw in the towel after eight rounds in May this year. Matías stopped his initial 15 opponents before the final bell and has not yet needed the judges to have his arm raised.

“Everyone knows how much I longed for this rematch,” Matías exclaimed. “I am very excited about this opportunity. That defeat held me back, but it was necessary to reach my ultimate goal. If I don’t win this rematch against Ananyan, then that means I don’t deserve to be champion yet. “

Ananyan (16-2-2, 7 KOs) is 33 years old and made his US debut in December 2019, losing a majority decision to Kareem Martin after defeating Arkadi Harutyunyan in April 2019. Born in Abovyan, Armenia, he trains in Southern California and had an immaculate record in his initial 15 professional fights since 2015. Ananyan continued his great career achievement against Matías by defeating Daniel González on points in October of this year. .

“I would like to thank my team for giving me this opportunity to display my skills on national television. This way, I will show that my victory over Subriel Matías last year was not a coincidence ”, expressed Ananyan. “The rematch will be as intense as the opening fight. I’m back training with great sparring partners in America and my confidence through the roof. I will defeat Matías one more time on January 22 ”.

Nyambayar (12-2, 9 KOs) won the silver medal representing his native Mongolia at the 2012 London Olympics, and currently resides and trains in Southern California under the watchful eye of John Pullman. The 29-year-old boxer rose through the featherweight rankings after his extensive amateur career prevailing against then-unbeatable Harmonito Dela Torre and former interim champion Oscar Escandón. His first title fight came after defeating former champion Claudio Marrero in January 2019 before losing to Russell on SHOWTIME. Nyambayar is returning to the featherweight division after challenging one of the top 130-pounders Chris Colbert on a date he lost on points in July this year.

“January 22 will be a great opportunity for me. I’m excited and ready to go into the ring, ”Nyambayar said. “This is going to be a great show on the entire card, and I want to gift a great fight to the fans. This will be a battle from the opening bell and I am confident in being able to obtain the victory ”.

Pasillas (16-1, 8 KOs), hails from East Los Angeles and will return to action after losing his undefeated to Ra’eese Aleem in January on SHOWTIME. Now Pasillas will return to featherweight on January 22, and his recent memories there are fond of a dominant sixth-round knockout of then-undefeated Ranfis Encarnacion in September 2020. Pasillas possesses remarkable power and had a streak of six. straight knockouts before running into Aleem.

“I plan to redeem myself and am ready to do so with a stellar performance against Nyambayar,” said Pasillas. “My best fights have been at featherweight, and I am much stronger at this weight. I am very happy with the fact that my team managed to give me this opportunity. Everyone will see the difference in this fight. I am hungrier and stronger than ever ”.

