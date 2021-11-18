On November 3, an employee of the company was the victim of a phishing attack that gave hackers the access codes of the platform. Now, 15 days later, we know what this hack meant.

Thanks to a new entry on the official Robinhood blog we can give more details about the hack suffered at the first of the month.

And this, which is common on the Internet, becomes especially sensitive when we tell you that this company is one of the most important platforms in the world of cryptocurrencies.

According to Robinhood, the unauthorized party (i.e. the hackers) obtained a list of email addresses of approximately five million people, as well as the full names of an approximately two million customers.

They have also determined that several thousand users also had their phone numbers leaked, something that is especially serious when it comes to custom attacks and bypassing two-step authentication.

Although the investigation is ongoing, Robinhood believes the stolen information did not contain Social Security numbers, bank account numbers, or debit card numbers. and that there have been no financial losses for any clients as a result of the incident.

As the company explains, unauthorized party socially engineered a customer service employee over the phone to gain access to certain customer service systems. At this time, the hackers obtained all this inside information.

But this does not end there, as to a lesser extent (approximately 310 people in total) additional personal information was leaked, including names, dates of birth and zip codes.

AND 10 specific clients were fully exposed, getting from them all the personal and professional information possible. Unfortunately they have not named names, although they are working privately with these people to minimize the damage.

If you have a Robinhood account, it is a good time for you to change the passwords and all the permissions, in addition to activating all the additional security options. As you know, any measure is little on the net.