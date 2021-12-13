12/13/2021 at 18:25 CET

The former footballer and ambassador of Villarreal, Marcos Senna He said on Tuesday, referring to the match in the knockout stages of the Champions League against Italian Juventus, that they are excited to take on a historic team like the Turin team.

“Juventus is a historic team, so we must be with the utmost respect towards them. It is true that they are not going through their best moment, but they are a great team and with great players, “said the Spanish-Brazilian.

“They they will be preparing the game thoroughlySo I think it’s going to be a very nice tie. What’s more, we are motivated to play with them. They are a team that we have never faced, we are going to see a new field and they ours. We are excited to play against them, “he added.

Juventus, a complicated rival

After repeating the draw, in which in principle they had been awarded the Manchester City, Senna commented that the British team is a team with a style “very clear for Guardiola”, although he recalled that the Piedmontese team also has its own brand: “They obviously have an Italian team style, very strong, they don’t have much possession, they like to wait and go out very quickly. A great game awaits us “added.

Different rival, but same illusion

Furthermore, Marcos Senna indicated that the illusion is still “intact”. “We already had it with City, so now we have it with Juve the same way. Now we go to Italy, cold awaits us, the same as in Manchester, but it’s another game. We are eager to face that tie“said the former Villarreal footballer and the Spanish team.

Senna sees the Villarreal fans excited, but he recalled that now they must focus on the national competitions they have until that tie comes in February.

In addition, he said that Villarreal has removed in recent games “the backpack of poor results” and that, despite playing well, It needed to get into a good dynamic like the current one.