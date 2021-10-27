10/27/2021 at 10:35 AM CEST

Rafa bernardo

The leader of the businessmen, Antonio Garamendi, assured this Wednesday that the businessmen will negotiate the reform “until the end” and without red lines: “red, red, we … just the stripes on . Bilbao shirt “, he joked at an informational breakfast in which he participated as a speaker. But although he assures that there are no prohibited issues, the CEOE president has defended that the 2012 labor reform has been useful legislation to reduce unemployment and has made it clear that some of the proposals that the Government has put on the table do not convince them, such as those related to temporality or agreements.

On the open conflict within the Government for control of the negotiations, Garamendi has not taken sides: “This It is more complex than talking about the war of two ministers, or what will happen today or tomorrow; it is about seeing together how we improve the economy. “” I am not going to play the game of whether I love my father or mother more; We have reached agreements with Yolanda Díaz, with Nadia Calviño, with Escrivá (with whom we have had loud fights) … no from the Government, nor it is worth listening to me ‘I’m also in the government, but I don’t share this’. The government is like the family, it’s your turn, and we talk to the government that the Spanish have put in place. “

Without radicality

Regarding the position of the employer’s association in the final stretch of the negotiation, Garamendi has emphasized that in the employer’s association “we are free to say that we do not agree”, which does not mean that they have the right to veto: “it has been demonstrated with the SMI “, he pointed out, which was approved despite CEOE’s refusal. For Garamendi, the key to getting a deal is discretion (“We are not going to enter into dialogues that are not relevant, especially public ones: the debates are held at the table”), and “abstract from radicality, in centrality they will find us”. “We have many difficulties to reach agreements, but we have been doing it for 40 years”, and he has given as an example some recent pacts, such as teleworking or the rider law.

Garamendi has tried to shore up the position of CEOE in the labor reform with international arguments: “we are where Europe is, and Europe is in lowering the temporality; but that is not a role in which it is said that the temporality goes to 15%” Alluding to one of the latest government proposals. “Europe also asks us to talk about young people, unemployment is at 35%”; and concluded: “International investors are Labor reform worries much more than European funds, and that is why it is so important that we reach reasonable agreements. “