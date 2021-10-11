Kyrie Irving won’t change his mind and it will not change, for now, the regulations of the state of New York on the vaccination of people who want to access closed public spaces. The star of the Brooklyn nets, Thus, will miss all the games in the pavilion of the franchise, and perhaps some more.

“I believe that we have assumed that he is not going to play the games at home “, valued this Sunday Steve Nash. “Sure we will have to play without him this year. It will depend on when, where and how much. “

The player’s situation is still full of questions, although this weekend the nets won a little battle by getting the administrations to allow the base to train in the franchise facilities with their colleagues.

It is an important change, since so far Irving couldn’t step on the training ground either by the Nets as an indoor gym.

The Brooklyn facility is now considered a “private office space” according to the city council, which will allow the presence of Kyrie from now on.

Possible withdrawal?

The most radical option that Irving is considering, according to proven reporters such as David Aldridge and Marc Stein, is that of retirement. The last few years of Kyrie have been a roller coaster of rudeness and bizarre personal decisions who, despite all their talent on the pitch, have had a sporting impact on their teams.

For starters, Irving’s decision not to get vaccinated leads the Nets to play more than half of the matches without their star, also in a hypothetical playoffs and in the NBA Finals. No team can afford such a dynamic, and no other player would be allowed such an outrage.

Has already sounded a possible trade with the Philadelphia 76ers in an exchange of “browns” for Ben simmons. Another option has been the Damian Lillard road, unhappy with the Portland Trail Blazers.

At the moment, both rumors are mere speculation and league sources have confirmed to various media that there is nothing. The main problem for Brooklyn is, if anything, Who would want to eat the brown?

Not getting vaccinated is expensive

Monetarily, the decision can cost Irving more than $ 17 million of his contract, since the league will not pay the salaries of players who miss games for unjustified reasons, among which is vaccination.

The NBA’s position is that you can apply the clause and withdraw the payments if you want., although he has not confirmed that this is the case with Kyrie.

Before the soap opera for vaccination, the Nets and the player were negotiating a renewal for the maximum (187 million and four years) that right now is stranded.

In addition to the games in New York, which include two derbies at Madison Square Garden against the Knicks, Irving couldn’t play in San Francisco either. against the warriors And maybe not in Los Angeles, against Lakers and Clippers. These three big cities are the only ones that have prohibited access to the unvaccinated to closed public spaces or gyms, a category that includes the pavilions of the NBA teams.

For matches in Canada, unvaccinated players will only be able to perform official activities of the team. If they went out or deviated from the program, they could be sanctioned with $ 750,000 and prison terms.

Andrew Wiggins, Another of the notable players affected by the restrictions of the unvaccinated, ended up giving his arm to twist a few weeks ago and will be able to play normally with Golden State.

Till the date, 95% of the league’s players they have already been vaccinated with the full regimen.

