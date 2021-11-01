11/01/2021 at 15:00 CET

Villarreal midfielder Yeremi Pino assured this Tuesday, on the eve of the match against the Swiss Young Boys in the Champions League, that the team is hurt by “not being in the place where we want to be”.

The European competition game comes to Villarreal after losing to Valencia in the league last Saturday and accumulating four games without winning in the national competition.

“The group is eager to save this situation and win again. Last year we already went through some bumps and what we must do is work and pay attention to the mister, since all together and with work we can change this dynamic & rdquor ;, the young Villarreal player said at a press conference.

He highlighted the importance of Tuesday’s game at La Cerámica, as it can “bring them closer to the classification and also give us a boost in morale after these latest results,” he said.

“It was a tough game there, they have very fast players and they are very clear about what they have to do. But this is the Champions League and no game is easy, we know that each game is a final, but we have the quality to beat anyone & rdquor ;, he indicated regarding the game two weeks ago in Switzerland.

Before Tuesday’s game, Yeremi pine He indicated that they should “leave concentrated and activated”, because he considers that “small details make the difference.” “If we play against great rivals we must be convinced that we can beat any rival and of the potential we have & rdquor ;, he concluded.