Comfortable, with very good sound and with active noise cancellation. All that and more is what makes Huawei’s FreeBuds 4 the best buy of the year.

We just landed in the year 2022 and we already have chollazo of the year. And is that some of the best wireless headphones with active noise cancellation are on sale, and what a sale!

We are talking about Huawei’s FreeBuds 4 headphones, which you can buy for only 99 euros on the official website of the brand, although you also have them for the same price on Amazon with free shipping.

Huawei’s Freebuds 4 are the new open-ear headphones with active noise cancellation of 25 dB that have a very comfortable design and a total battery of 22 hours thanks to the different charges of the box.

This price is great considering that these headphones reach 149 euros, so you save 50 euros on the purchase And, in return, you get headphones that stand out for their sound quality, ease of use and fast charging.

When talking about headphones, we must mention the quality of their sound, something very important. And in this section, the FreeBuds 4 approve with honors, since boast powerful bass and a frequency range of up to 40 kHz.

Too stand out for their active noise cancellation 2.0, an ideal feature to escape from the world and listen to music, podcasts or whatever you want without distractions, immersing yourself fully in whatever you are listening to. Also includes noise reduction while making calls and record better sound while recording videos, focusing on voices.

What’s more, its design fits perfectly in any ear, getting a perfect grip so that they do not move. And if it was not enough, have gesture playback control– With a few simple taps you can answer or end calls, play music, pause it, change the volume, or turn noise cancellation on and off.

You see: January 2022 and you already have the best purchase of the year at your fingertips, with Huawei’s FreeBuds 4 wireless headphones reduced to 99 euros on the brand’s official website and for the same price on Amazon with free shipping.

