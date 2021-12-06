12/06/2021 at 17:28 CET

The grace period of Mauricio Pochettino has come to an end. The Argentine coach, about to turn one year on the Paris Saint-Germain bench and begins to hear the first criticisms of the team’s game, is very far from the expectations of his squad.

The former Tottenham coach acknowledged on Monday that there is much room for improvement in a team that dominates with an iron fist in the French league and that is classified for the second round of the Champions League, but whose game raises many doubts.

“We are in the good way”assured the Argentine, who confirms that his team continues “without the volume of play, the understanding, the flexibility” they need to shine.

“Do we have to play better? Yes,” said the Argentine coach, placed in the trigger by the press before the poverty of football produced by a team that includes names such as Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappé, Ángel di María, Marco Verratti or Marquinhos.

The duel against Bruges, lacking interest for the Parisians who are already classified for the round of 16 and without options to be first, may be a new test against their game against an opponent who in the first leg was far superior.

The coach continues to excuse himself in time, which he considers the only recipe to get all those renowned figures to interpret a single score.

“There are two processes, one in the game and the other in the dressing room. Both need time to grow in parallel,” revealed the coach who believes that everything is going in the right direction.

Pochettino claimed to have the backing of the dressing room and the club, but the press is not so optimistic.

“LAME”

The influential L’Équipe detects a degradation of the game, “unconvincing” of PSG and believes that the Argentine coach “is on the front line” to seek solutions. Otherwise, your position is in jeopardy.

The newspaper assures that Messi’s surroundings have already shown their doubts about “the tactical aptitudes” of his compatriot to make a template of that quality shine.

Harder is Le Parisien, who does not hesitate to consider PSG football “mediocre” and Pochettino’s work “failure”.

This PSG is the team that has received the most goals since ten years ago the Qataris turned it into a constellation of stars and if the results for now are good, it has a lot to do with the good performances that Mbappé is signing.

Messi has confessed to his teammates that he is uncomfortable while his family does not find the roots he had in Catalonia on the banks of the Seine, according to the newspaper.

L’Équipe believes that the rosy world that the coach paints indoors is not the real bull either.

Pochettino has played the soft hand card with his players, a way of not facing a changing room full of stars that, in many cases, outweigh the coach.

But the newspaper assures that this condescension has generated some discomfort in the club, which sees certain drifts, such as the late party with which some members of the squad celebrated Messi’s seventh Ballon d’Or, two days before a league match that ended with a poor draw against Nice.

The coaching staff has been “conciliatory” with “unprofessional” behavior, according to L’Équipe, and that has not been liked in certain instances of the club.

Pochettino listens to criticism and takes refuge in the results, which in his opinion, at this stage of his project, should give him the necessary room for maneuver to find the game that is required of him.

“All this noise is produced because we are at PSG (…) Although storms come, we will take out the umbrella because one day the sun will rise,” says the coach, who is not willing to change course despite the criticism, each time more intense, they begin to question their work.