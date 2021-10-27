10/27/2021 at 6:16 PM CEST

Joel xaubet

After the tough 0-5 loss to the Liverpool, the Manchester United he is living a real fire. The criticism goes in all directions, but the biggest named is Red Devils coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Norwegian coach has been criticized for weeks for his team’s play and after the humiliation last Sunday, he is even more pointed out. Out of all the critics, Phil Neville, current coach of Inter Miami, has come out in defense of what was his partner in the 90s.

Neville, in defense of Solskjaer

Whoever was a Manchester United player, has criticized the role of social media by putting too much pressure on coaches: “We live in an era where it is very easy to ask for the dismissal of a person. Which I think is crazy. Imagine walking into a store and asking for the person in charge to be fired, they would probably call the police. ”

Neville believes that those who post such messages are not aware of the damage they cause: “People don’t realize that they are hurting families and other people.”

On the other hand, whoever was a member of the mythical “Fergie Boys”, He recalled that it is not the first hard defeat for United: “Yes, it was a very hard blow for everyone, but it is not as if Manchester United had never lost 0-5, they are things that happen, the difference is that now there are millions of people on Twitter who think they know more about football than anyone else. ”

Steve Bruce, another case where he went too far

Another case of harassment on social networks is that of the former Newcastle coach, Steve Bruce, who after being fired claimed to have received harassment through social networks.

Neville also spoke about this case: “What happened with Steve Bruce was beyond criticism. It was a form of bullying.”