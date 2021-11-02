11/02/2021 at 14:07 CET

.

The English side of Atlético de Madrid Kieran trippier He assured that the Spanish team does not have the objective of drawing this Wednesday in the Champions League duel against Liverpool, but that they want to win because they have a “winning mentality” and “a fantastic squad”.

“We are not going for a draw, we want to win, we have a winning mentality at the club. We have confidence, a fantastic squad to match Liverpool. We will have to show character, spirit, fight, as we did a year ago there. We will have to have one. winning mentality to get the three points “, underlined the Atlético footballer at a press conference.

Until the victory against Betis this Sunday (3-0), Atlético had conceded seven goals in three official matches, against Liverpool in the first leg (2-3), Real Sociedad (2-2) and Levante ( 2-2). Trippier considered that defensively the rojiblanco team is in a good moment.

“No, I think there are no problems in defense. We have conceded some goals, but several have been on penalties. Since I have come here the defense has been strong. We are making good defenses, there is nothing to worry about,” said the English side.

At Anfield Road, Atlético will have to “defend very hard” against a rival “with many important players”. “It’s going to be an entertaining game, we have to attack, we have to score, but the defense and my teammates are fine,” he added.

The side from Bury (United Kingdom) knows very well the stadium in which they will play tomorrow, in which he has played on many occasions defending the Tottenham shirt. From his point of view, the mentality to play in that stadium “is no different” now at Atlético.

“The objective is to go to the three points. The atmosphere is good, as a player these are the games you want to play and the environments you want to be in. It will be electric, a very entertaining game for everyone who watches it” he insisted.

In their last two league games, the English team scored five goals against Manchester United (0-5) but drew against Brigthon at home (2-2).

“With United they started very fast and that was critical. You have to be prepared because Liverpool always start games very fast and that happened against United. Brighton was brave, they are a great team with a great coach. The most important thing for me it is to focus on my own team. We want to go there with a winning mentality, “he analyzed. Trippier.

Among his teammates, the Englishman was asked by the Argentine midfielder Rodrigo de Paul, who had a great match on the last day against Betis and stands out for his ability to recover balls and his vision of the game on the pass.

“He is a fantastic player, it is very important how he handles the ball, how he recovers for the team, it is very important. Tomorrow will be a special match and we will have a fight, we have to be ready for the match, have a positive mentality to win the match. and get the points, “he argued Kieran Trippier.