12/06/2021

On at 13:22 CET

Silvia Martinez

“We have to publish that rule (on the labor reform) before December 31st and, believe me, we are going to do it & rdquor ;. The Second Vice President and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, has been blunt and resounding upon arrival this Monday at the meeting of EU employment ministers on negotiations with employers and unions to close the new labour reform. In 25 days the term agreed with the European Commission to approve and publish in the State official newsletter reform – the second disbursement of 12 billion of the recovery funds of the ‘Next Generation EU’ program – and Díaz insists that they will comply with the agreement.

“Details are closed. We have had many, many meetings with the European Commission. We have worked hard and well and we are already on the starting track for publication in the BOE. Therefore, without a doubt, we are in the final stretch & rdquor ;, he assured upon his arrival at the meeting of the Council of Employment Ministers. According to Díaz, Spain has already met “practically all the milestones & rdquor; collected in component 23 -the one corresponding to the employment reform- of the Spanish recovery plan.

European funds

For example, last Friday, the Council of Ministers gave the green light to “one of the very great reforms of our country, which is the employment law and all the strategies related to active employment policies & rdquor; So, “have no doubt, Spain will comply with component 23, the part that has to do with the reform of the labor market, which is also absolutely essential to alleviate the large structural deficits that Spain has, which substantially have to do with temporality and precariousness & rdquor ;, she added convinced that there will be agreement with the employer. “We are working from the Government, from the Ministry, for the Agreement. We always do and in this case with greater determination & rdquor ;, he has announced.

The labor reform is one of the essential elements to unblock the second tranche of aid from the recovery fund that will leave in Spain a total of 69,500 million in subsidies in the coming years which, added to the credits assigned to Spain, will raise the amount to 140,000 million euros. So far, it has already received an advance of 9,000 million -13% of the total- like other 16 Member States and has requested the disbursement of the first tranche of aid worth 10 billion to which the European Commission gave the green light last Friday after positively conclude the review of the first 52 milestones and objectives.

Minimum interprofessional salary

Díaz has made these statements upon his arrival at the Council of Employment Ministers, which has managed to close a common position on the proposed directive to establish adequate minimum wages in the EU. “We cannot accept that people who put all their energy into work live in poverty and cannot afford a decent standard of living,” said the Slovenian labor minister and acting President of the Council, Janez Cigler, The next step It will be to negotiate the agreement with the European Parliament, which last week gave the green light to its negotiating mandate.