With more than 11,000 minutes played in the New York City FC jersey, Maxi Moralez is the most qualified player to weigh this magical postseason of the team and also to understand what will be required this Saturday in Portland, where a new MLS king will be crowned.

NYCFC will look to win its first league title by facing local Timbers in the final MLS Cup game. The game is scheduled at 3 pm ET (UniMás, TUDN, ABC).

“It’s incredible,” says Moralez about reaching the first MLS final in the history of the New York club. “I tell the guys that you have to enjoy it. These things do not happen every year, and you have to enjoy it, obviously with the appropriate seriousness.“.

Due to his long career in soccer, Moralez assumes that one of his tasks on Saturday on the field of picturesque Providence Park will be to help some of his teammates mentally: transmitting tranquility.

Related: This is how New York City FC celebrated their ticket to the MLS final

“The journey means that in this kind of game he is also calmer, you see the pressure that we are going to have with what is lived with his fans,” says the Argentine. “Then try to help the one who is a little faster or who is having a harder time the game.”

Regarding the weather forecast in Portland, where in addition to the cold rain is expected, Moralez admits that “it is going to be difficult.” And he adds: “The field is synthetic. The fields like this we are not very used to playing, it is always difficult, but hey, we are prepared to face whether it is rain or no rain, with its people or without its people“.

Maxi Moralez, surrounded by his teammates, lifts the Eastern champions trophy. / Courtesy NYCFC

Moralez’s keys to a NYCFC win

Moralez, with 133 games, 24 goals and 60 assists for City in the regular season, is very clear about what the team led by Norway’s Ronny Deila needs to do on the court to lift the MLS Cup.

“I think it will be a very fought match, a very fought one. They have a great team. They play with their people, on their court, so they have that little favoritism, ”says Moralez, 34 years old.

“We will try to continue doing what we have been doing: have the ball, get the ball out of them and counteract the backlash they have; they have fast players with a lot of hierarchy. And well, if we have chances, to be able to convert them ”.

To reach the final, City knocked out Atlanta United (2-0), then upset the overall leader New England Revolution (5-3 on penalties) and stayed hot by dramatically beating the second-seeded Philadelphia Union 1-2 in the East. .

This NYCFC has what Villa and Pirlo’s team did not have

Through the ranks of City, the club that debuted in MLS in 2015, have passed three legendary footballers who became among the best in the world: David Villa, Frank Lampard and Andrea Pirlo. But despite the spectacular performance in the MLS of the Spanish scorer and the flashes of the English and Italian stars, the team could not play an MLS Cup with them.

Moralez, who came to the club for the 2017 season, thinks that they are different stages and that the main reason why the NYCFC is now in the final is the greater collective quality and depth of squad.

“We have been improving a lot in terms of quality of players, characteristics. Forming a group where the coach has the possibility of choosing up to three players per position is essential and I think it was reflected, beyond the fact that there are people who play much more than others ”, Morales explains.

“But I think we also made the difference with people who entered the second half, I think that speaks volumes. I think it’s the little difference. Then they are football matches, it is a bit of luck and I hope we continue to have it on Saturday ”.

Finally, Moralez addressed a message to all the fans of the team and to New York City.

“We will do everything possible to bring the Cup to New York. That they believe, that they support us where it touches them. We will try to be all together to bring the Cup to the city ”.

Read more: Valentín Castellanos wins the Golden Boot and receives it in incredible surprise