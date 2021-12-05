12/04/2021 at 20:40 CET

Barça achieved its fourteenth consecutive victory this Saturday (eight in the League and six in the Champions League) to achieve the qualification through the front door for the ninth Final Four of its history in which he will look for the four European scepter of the section.

One of the great architects of the hard-fought victory over SK Interobal Plzen by 1-3 has been Dídac Plana, who was also exhibited in the two previous matches, demonstrating once again that he is at the level of the best goalkeepers on the planet in a new ‘warning’ to Fede Vidal for the January European Championship.

Happy and satisfied by a victory that allows us to seal one of the great objectives of the season, the Catalan goalkeeper highlighted the toughness of the three games in Czech lands and the great level that the team continues to show.

“It has cost, because in the end we have a lot to lose And for the other teams it is a unique opportunity, so at the pressure level it is very different and makes everything more demanding. When the parties are equalized so much, one suffers a lot, “said the former from Industrias Santa Coloma and Jaén Paraíso Interior.

Dídac is a true reference in this Barça

| FCB

“Mental and psychological wear are very high, but the positive part of all this is that when it costs so much you enjoy it more. We are happy because we are back in the Final Four and the team has 14 victories in a row, “recalled the Spanish international.

Dídac Plana, who already won the title in 2020 at the Palau, stressed that this classification supposes “a weight that you take off your shoulders. Now we park the Champions League until April, aware that we have done our homework and that we are two games away from being European champions, which is the biggest goal we have as a club. So very satisfied with the work done. “

“There are five Final Four in a row. It seems easy And I will not deny that we have the team to achieve these great figures, but then we have to play and we have to achieve it. It is very complicated, because the teams improve more and more and we also have all the handicaps that are in Europe such as the track, the ball or referees that make everything more equal, so now we have to savor it and celebrate it well, “concluded the Barça goalkeeper.