For the third time in a row, the prominent animation studio will not release a film in theaters. Last week, it was announced that Pixar Animation’s new adventure Red will arrive directly in the Disney Plus catalog due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. Previously, Soul and Luca were the Pixar titles that were denied the big screen, as a result of the same health crisis. Certainly there was great expectation for Red to become an exception, but with the increase in infections from the Omicron variant, sadly this was not the case.

Days after the announcement, Insider published a handful of statements awarded to Pixar employees, who evidently preferred to remain anonymous.

“Until today, we all thought that Red would be our return to the big screen. And everyone in the studio was very excited that it was this particular movie, ”one of the sources commented. “It was quite a blow.”

Another Pixar member stressed that “it’s safe to say that we are extremely disappointed.” And is not for less. The film Red would have meant the studio’s great return to the big screen, after two years of absence. Its last title on the billboard was United – released in February 2020 – which portrays the fun and emotional journey of two brothers in a world of fantastic and mythological creatures. Unfortunately, it was a tremendous box office failure, in part because its commercial run coincided with the closing of cinemas.

«It was a shock. And it sucks. But I get it, “another Pixar worker, who apparently acknowledges that the delicate global situation justifies Disney’s decision, told Insider. A colleague of his even guaranteed not to be aware of people who rant against digital platforms, with a very current pandemic. “With Omicrón infections so high, I have not heard anyone say that the decision to go streaming is bad,” he said.

On the other hand, Red’s exclusive debut on Disney Plus is also due to the company’s interest in its subscribers. Kareem Daniel, president of Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, argued in a statement (via) that Soul and Luca were “received with enthusiasm” from the video on demand server, without the need to arrive at theaters. Consequently, Pixar’s latest production is expected to boast a similar reception.

“Given the lag in box office recovery, particularly for family movies, flexibility remains at the core of our distribution decisions as we prioritize delivering the unrivaled content of The Walt Disney Company to audiences around the world. », Added the executive.

Interestingly, while the House of the Mouse celebrates Pixar’s exclusive performance on its platform, the health crisis has not prevented Disney Animation films (understand Charm and Raya and the last dragon) from having a presence on the big screen.

