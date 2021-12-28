12/28/2021 at 23:02 CET

Vicente Moreno, Espanyol coach, affirmed that the team, like most of the LaLiga Santander team, is “waiting for new cases” of coronavirus to appear after his club detected five positives in the squad and two in the coaching staff.

“We have to give it naturalness, we are a bit on the lookout. We were the first to finish the last day with Celta and the first to start. We are waiting for new cases“commented the coach, who said that he is also awaiting the return to work of his next rival, Valencia.

Moreno participated in a solidarity and telematic conference of the Galician Football Federation, through the Galician Coaches Committee, in which he coincided with the Belgium coach, Roberto Martinez.

Regarding the covid-19, he indicated that society and football have been “living with this situation for a year and a half” and affirmed that they do “more naturally and with resignation, facing the problems that arise “.

Focused on soccer, Moreno, who played in teams like the Xerez, whom he later trained, reflected on the fact that “there are many high-level coaches who have been players and others who have not”, and considered that they had not been an elite footballer “It does not limit or guarantee absolutely nothing”.

“It is true that some things you can see or intuit with a little more speed for having been in the locker room,” he added. For him, “playing well is being able to properly handle the different registers“Of football, even in the same game.” Within the same game you will have to use different registers. For me to play well would be to be able to handle them “, he analyzed.