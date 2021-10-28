10/28/2021 at 11:07 PM CEST

Saras Jasikevicius took the defeat suffered on the Maccabi court with irony, in a first half in which the team was not up to the task. “You know how much I love and appreciate this place and how much I understand this place. It was a classic way to lose the game in Tel Aviv & rdquor ;, he told the media.

“If you go out in the first quarter you don’t even force personal fouls and Maccabi scores 31 points and the whole pavilion is jumping and they are happy and full of confidence and you finished the game with 18 turnovers, 13 assists, that’s how it went”, commented.

“We made a lot of absolutely childish mistakes. I always say that after the game, especially after losses, most things are the responsibility of the coach.

Trust to Maccabi

“We try to prepare the boys that in the first quarter it is better to make fouls than to give Maccabi confidence. So in the first quarter, we barely hit the foul bonus and gave up 31 points and we continue like this with 25 points in the second quarter. ”

“It is very clear that we were a couple of hours late to the party, but we arrived. Those 29 points in the second half is the level of our defense. 32 points could have been better, but okay, it’s that kind of day.

“Like I told the guys, we lost the game somewhere between Istanbul and Tel Aviv in the 48 hours before the game. These are the painful games where you don’t lose because the other team is playing great basketball, but you lose because you don’t understand what awaits you and you don’t react, “he concluded.