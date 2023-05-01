This May 1st is International Worker’s Day. Therefore, in our always spirit related to the world of anime, we have decided to go to ChatGPT with a simple question: Who is the hardest-working character in all of Dragon Ball?

His answers, divided into two parts, will make you burst out laughing, because this Artificial Intelligence mechanism does not seem to know, at least in the series, the spirit of the working class.

True to his literal “conscience” he took into account the dedication of some of the Z fighters to train and stay at the top of their fighting level to weight the workers.

In that sense, his first blunt response was to say Goku.

“If I had to pick one character that stands out as the hardest working character, it would be Goku. The main protagonist of Dragon Ball, he is known for his tireless effort and determination to become a stronger fighter. From a young age, Goku has demonstrated an outstanding work ethic and an insatiable thirst for self-improvement,” said ChatGPT.

After spending a good time laughing in the newsroom, we asked the question again, but we specified that we were referring to common jobs, the kind with which people, despite being fictional characters, earn life. The response was even more bizarre.

“My apologies for the earlier confusion. If we refer to common and regular jobs within the Dragon Ball universe, one of the most hard-working characters would be Mr. Satan.

Mr. Satan is a world martial arts fighter and champion in the series. Although he may appear arrogant and conceited, he is a character who is constantly dedicated to his work and is recognized for his efforts.

In the story, Mr. Satan goes on promotional tours, gives interviews, and performs at events to maintain his fame and world champion status. Although much of his success is based on his charisma and acting skills, it is undeniable that he works hard to maintain his image and sustain his career.

Mr. Satan

Does what ChatGPT says make sense? Mr. Satan is more hard-working than Krillin and his work as a policeman? Is he more hardworking than Bulma and his performance in the Capsule Corporation?