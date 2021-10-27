10/27/2021 at 12:19 PM CEST

In his third with Aprilia after his stormy break with Yamaha last summer, Maverick Viñales has already begun to show signs of his class. At Misano, the Roses rider staged a great comeback from 19th place on the starting grid and finished eighth in the standings, very close (139 thousandths) to his teammate. Aleix Espargaró, the man who for the last two years has led the Noale house project in MotoGP-

“I didn’t have the chance to get past Aleix, I lost too much time behind Luca Marini and I didn’t get there fast enough to try, although it was honestly not what I was looking for. I’m not focused on him or anyone else. Right now I only think about my feelings, I have to find the best compromise with the bike because I feel that we can have good potential & rdquor ;, he explained Maverick.

“I still don’t feel comfortable with the bike and I can already be second or third in fastest lap in a race. I’m at a time when I feel like I’m not riding smoothly, but I can go fast now and I’m very curious to know what I can do when I feel comfortable & rdquor ;, he pointed out.

“In Misano we made a change to the bike at the last moment and it worked very well, we used the race as a test and in the second part I was able to turn in 1:32 means, which is a very good time in the conditions in which it was ran. The most important thing was to finish in the top 10 without making any mistakes and understanding that we can be very fast with the Aprilia, “said the Catalan rider.

Maverick He hopes “not to have to get used to starting from behind” and believes that “I still need to get to know the bike and do a fast lap, to which I get it and feel comfortable, we can start thinking about getting good results. I see very far from that. I think we have a lot of potential because without being comfortable on the bike we are going fast. I would say that right now I am at 50%, I do not know the bike or where the limit is, neither does the team know me. Sometimes we improve in one aspect but we get worse in another. We have to find the balance. Times are competitive, I have very little to do and that makes me feel confident about the future & rdquor ;.