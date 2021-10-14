MARISA CRUZ

Madrid

Updated Thursday, 14 October 2021 – 19:52

Teresa Ribera assures that she will contain the price escalation with additional measures

The spokesperson for United We Can in Congress, Pablo Echenique, has been quick to warn Pedro Snchez on Thursday that if he wants to alleviate the rise in the price of electricity with a decree of urgent measures, he will have to “agree” with his government partner. , which, “obviously”, will not accept any changes that “benefit the electricity companies.”

This is how Echenique responded to the announcement made this Thursday morning by the third vice president of the Government, Teresa Ribera, about the intention of the Executive to carry out the controversial decree of urgent measures to stop the rise with the argument that it responds In the general interest, it prevents the deterioration of domestic economies and protects economic growth.

“If the PSOE wants to modify it, it will have to be with a new Royal Decree-law of the Government that, of course, will have to agree with its partner. And we -obviously- are not going to accept any change that harms working people and benefits to the electric ones, “Echenique wrote on his Twitter account.

“He could also try to make amendments to the Bill to reduce the benefits that fell from the sky relative to the CO2 emissions market, which is pending in Congress and can be amended,” the purple spokesman continued, to recall that “Again, the changes will have to be agreed.”

Echenique has made it clear that “if modifications are proposed to protect the industry”, United We can study them “with good eyes”. “Harm people to benefit the oligopoly, not that,” he wrote.

Teresa Ribera has acknowledged that the plans adopted so far have been exceeded and has promised, on behalf of Pedro Snchez, additional measures to stop the price escalation by reducing the “charges” by 97% and clarifying the timing of the “hack” to profits. of the electricity, a blow to be “limited”, he explained, because it does not affect companies that make new supply contracts with the industry at prices prior to the gas escalation.

Now Pedro Sánchez has given the green light to the announcement of additional measures to the shock decree that will be approved today. With this annex the government it tries to attract the very suspicious vote of the PNV, which finally abstained. With the decree that will definitely go ahead, the maximum rate increase is limited to 4% and forward gas purchases are promoted to provide price stability.

With these commitments, the vice president has only half convinced the PNV a party that insists that the benefits of the electricity companies, instead of being “reduced”, should be “modulated” to avoid that the ax is transferred directly to the prices they pay. large industries for electricity. Basque nationalists insist that the 2.6 billion reduction in electricity profits will simply be “bread for today and hunger for tomorrow.” At the same time, the vice president has aroused suspicions and misgivings on the part of the left that they see in the commitment to retouch the measure that affects the profits of the electricity companies so that the “blackmail” of the large energy companies is successful.

Ribera, for his part, has emphasized that “no matter how much cheap energy there is in the system, the market sets the price of the most expensive”, highlighting the deficiencies of the current energy model, it is proposed to reform Pedro Sánchez from top to bottom and that the Commission postpones sine die. “The generation costs do not correspond to the average prices of the system,” insisted the minister for whom it is important to minimize the contagion of the price of gas in electricity.

The vice president now admits, given the risk that Congress will not validate her decree and the PNV will move away from its bloc of partners, that the forecasts that the Government made in September are already out of date and the measures proposed to deal with the exorbitant escalation of prices. Therefore, Sanchez’s promise that at the end of this year consumers will verify that their electricity bill is “similar or similar” to the one they paid in 2018 with the discounted CPI remains worthless.

