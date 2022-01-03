01/03/2022 at 15:57 CET

Juli Cerdá, Alcoyano captain, recognized the superiority of Real Madrid over his team in the Copa del Rey tie to be played this Wednesday, but did not rule out that his team could eliminate the current leader of LaLiga as happened a year ago in the same tournament.

“If we get it once, we can repeat it. At the end of the day we will be eleven against eleven on the field,” added the Alcoyano footballer, who turned 40 in August and is aware that they will receive a Real Madrid “injured” by what happened in January 2021 when Alcoyano received the 0-1 score, drew near the 90th minute and came back in extra time.

“It will not be like then, because the surprise factor that could benefit us we will not have this Wednesday. Real Madrid will come with the lesson learned and knows perfectly the rival that will face him and the environment that he will find when he jumps to the field of game, “he detailed.

Juli, who is in his third season at Alcoyano after passing through Elche, Rayo Vallecano, Córdoba and Alavés, among other teams, assures that they will park the negative streak that accompanies him in the league, where he has three consecutive defeats, to focus on moving forward in the Cup.

“The game will be a party. Both for the city and for the club this tie is a prize and the fans have understood it, turning to the team from the moment the match was known and El Collao will be filled”, wakefulness.

The forward trusts the role of the public with almost 5,000 throats to support the team in search of another feat that last year arrived with empty stands due to the pandemic.