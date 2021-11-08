11/08/2021 at 12:14 CET

The actual state of Michael Schumacher after the serious accident he suffered on December 29, 2013 in the Méribel ski resort it remains unknown to this day. The secrecy imposed by the family has made the visits received by the seven-time champion very limited. One of the people who closely follows Schumacher’s condition is Jean Todt, current president of the FIA ​​and former head of the ‘Kaiser’ ranks at Ferrari.

On the occasion of the dispute of the Grand Prix of Mexico, the French attended the ‘Daily Mail’, and from the British media they did not hesitate to ask him what was the Schumacher’s current status, now that they are going to be fulfilled eight years from the terrible accident in the alps. “I can understand why his family and friends are protecting him because we must leave him alone. Michael is struggling and we can only hope he gets better “, Todt explained.

On Schumacher’s son in F1: “He’s doing well”

Also, French also valued positively the presence of Michael Schumacher’s son in Formula 1: “I am happy that his son Mick is in F1. And the truth is that he is doing well. He could have a more competitive car, but I am pleased that he has this passion. “‘Mick’ Schumacher currently drives a Haas, although he has yet to score points this season.

His current state is still a great unknown

In this way, the actual state of health remains a great secret and it is still unknown in what situation the seven-time world champion finds himself. Todt himself said a few months ago that he saw some Formula 1 race with Schumacher, while another friend of the German, Piero Ferrari, admitted that “he’s not dead, he’s there but it cannot be communicated. “