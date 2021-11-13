Related news

Podemos uses its Guerrilla 2.0 channel to take to social networks the “dirty war” against its partners in the PSOE Government, whom it calls a “traitor”, and against the president Pedro Sanchez, which he describes as a “scoundrel”.

The purple party currently uses the Telegram channels “Guerrilla 2.0” to mobilize thousands of “activists”, in order to launch discrediting and lynching campaigns against their political rivals in the networks.

Employees of the Neurona consultancy (which received 363,000 public euros of Podemos in the 2019 general election campaign) appear as “responsible” for part of the content intended for these lynching campaigns, as EL ESPAÑOL reported yesterday.

This is stated in internal documents of the purple party that the UDEF has sent to the investigating judge of the Neurona case, Juan Jose Escalonilla. In this way, Podemos could have diverted a part of its electoral funds – which is supervised by the Court of Accounts – for purposes very different from those allowed by law.

The leaders of the PP and Vox (as Pablo Casado, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, Santiago Abascal and Macarena Olona) are the usual objective of these campaigns promoted by Podemos through the Guerrilla channel.

But in recent weeks, Podemos has raised the tone and directed these lynchings against PSOE leaders and members of the Government, as a measure of pressure for the Socialists to comply with the measures agreed by the coalition, such as the approval of the Housing Law or the repeal of the labor reform.

The high point of this strategy occurred when the president of the Congress of Deputies, Meritxell Batet, decided to withdraw the seat from the deputy of Podemos Alberto Rodriguez, in compliance with the judgment of the Supreme Court that convicted him of assaulting a policeman.

Podemos then incited its “activists” to launch a campaign against their government partners on social media under the slogan #PSOEtraidor, as the images that accompany this news show.

One of the graphic montages that Podemos distributed on the Guerrilla channel, for its followers to publish on networks, shows the images of President Pedro Sánchez, Pablo Casado, Santiago Abascal, the Supreme Court magistrate Manuel Marchena and the president of an electric company, with the following message: “These scoundrels have withdrawn the seat of Alberto Rodríguez without evidence and without witness. “And, again, the slogan of the campaign: #PSOEtraidor.

It is not the only accusation that Podemos directs against President Pedro Sánchez through these covert campaigns: in a show of disloyalty to the Government pact, he also accuses her of “cover the embezzlements” of the King Emeritus Juan Carlos I and he blames him for the rise in the price of electricity, once the measures applied by the Executive have been shown to be ineffective.

We can send its “activists” from the Guerrilla channel, so that they can disseminate it on the networks, a comic that blames the rise of electricity on the “revolving doors” of the PSOE. According to this message, the Socialists prefer to advise citizens to iron at night, instead of “intervening the electricity market” and “ending the oligopoly.”

In another montage sent to his followers, Podemos points directly to the vice president Nadia calviño for refusing to create a public electricity company, and shows President Pedro Sánchez prostrate in a servile way to the companies in the sector: “A command, don Jose Ignacio“, he says bowing to the president of one of the Ibex companies.

The processing of the Housing Law and the Law of Equity, Universality and Cohesion of the National Health System, promoted by the Minister Carolina Darias, They have been other reasons of friction between both partners of Government. Also in this case, Podemos has promoted campaigns through the Guerrilla channel so that its followers show their discomfort against the Executive.

The purple party denounces in this case that the so-called Darias Law does not repeal the General Health Law approved by the Government of Aznar in 1997, but maintains all the precepts that allow the privatization of health services. Another minister on the target of Podemos.

The match of Ione Belarra It does not limit itself to disseminating graphic materials among its followers to launch discrediting campaigns against members of the Government. It also gives its “activists” guidelines and instructions so that these campaigns have the greatest possible echo on social media.

It does this every Wednesday, when the purple party summons its followers through the Guerrilla channel to publish messages against the constitutional Monarchy. We can provide “activists” with a link from which they can download images and photo montages against the Royal Family.

It also gives them precise instructions on when and how to publish them: “Attention! Our hashtag leaves at 9:00 p.m. Never before! In this link you have suggestions to tweet. It is important that Twitter does not detect repetitions, so it is advisable to customize the wording of the tweets. Also retweet, avoid tweeting only the tag and dose tweets to improve the performance of the hashtag. “

Already at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Podemos leaders such as Juan Carlos Monedero tried to take advantage of the confinement of the population to promote a casserole from the balconies against the Royal Family. The initiative only lasted two days.

Not only the leaders of the PSOE, PP and Vox are the target of the discrediting campaigns promoted by Podemos through its Guerrilla channel. Some leaders of the purple party have also been victims of these lynchings, with which they were invited to leave office.

The Podemos leadership, then headed by Pablo Iglesias, promoted a campaign against Íñigo Errejón (today in Más País) on social networks when their discrepancies with the official line of the party began to be irreconcilable.

For his part, the former leader of Podem, Albano Dante Fachín, denounced that the Podemos leadership had used the Guerrilla channel to promote a public lynching against him on the networks, as an example before expelling him from their ranks. Dante Fachin had meant too much for his support for the pro-independence parties, in the days prior to the Illegal 1-O referendum.

The documents that the UDEF have now sent to Judge Juan José Escalonilla indicate that Podemos used employees of the consulting firm Neurona (to which it had paid 363,000 public euros of its electoral funds) to launch these lynching campaigns through the Guerrilla channel. .

