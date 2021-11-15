11/15/2021 at 2:13 PM CET

Miguel Angel Rodriguez

Pensions again tighten the seams of the Coalition Government. Relations between PSOE and United We Can go through a bump more than a year ago, when José Luis Escrivá opened the door to extend the period of contribution years to calculate pensions. The purple ones have already warned that they would not support that proposal. Now the warning is back on the table. After knowing the agreement between the Government and the European Union to adapt the computation for calculating retirementn, the spokeswoman for Podemos, Isa Serra, has warned the socialists that neither its formation nor part of the Executive members will support a proposal that cuts pensions.

“The majority that is currently in parliament is not in favor of cutting pensions“Serra assured in a press conference this Monday in reference to the parties that have been supporting the Executive since the beginning of the legislature.” That is not the way, “the purple leader reiterated, rejecting the proposal that the Minister of Social Security came to land in an increase in the period for calculating pensions from 25 to 35 years. In practice, it would mean a reduction in the amounts, since in the early years workers tend to earn lower wages.

Specifically, in the ‘Operational Agreement ‘, the document signed by the Government and the European Commission and in which the milestones to be reached to receive European funds are set. lengthen “the calculation period for calculating the retirement pension.” Serra has argued that this measure is not included in the coalition agreement signed by Pedro Sánchez and Pablo Iglesias, nor is it included in the Toledo Pact.

Serra explained that Podemos’s proposal is to allow people to choose the best years of their working life -that is, those in which they contributed the most- to “finally account for pensions that are as worthy and beneficial as possible.”