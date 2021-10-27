10/27/2021 at 1:17 PM CEST

There are five races left until the most equal and exciting World Cup of the last decade ends. And for the first time in years, Mercedes is not leading. Max verstappen leads by 12 points to Lewis hamilton after a sensational performance in Austin and the next appointment (Mexican GP, ​​5-7 November) is a track that on paper favors Red Bull, which dominated a lap on this stage even in times of hegemony of the ‘arrows Plated’. But among those of the star there is no panic.

Toto wolff He has two tricks: The winning mentality of his seven-time champion Lewis hamilton, which never gives up, and a new rear suspension that has already caused Red Bull’s misgivings. It is a system that allows the rear of the car to go down at high speed on the straights and return to its natural position in the curves.

The Red Bull core team, Christian horner, spoke about it at the United States GP: “I think Mercedes is obviously optimizing a device on the straightaway that is capable of running on those types of tracks. If you look at the rear of his car, how it goes down, I think in Turkey that worked in their favor & rdquor ;. Horner he fears that in some of the circuits ahead his rival will squeeze this advantage. “It will have a greater influence on some circuits than others. In the United States it had little effect, but on some circuit like Jedah, for example, it could be quite powerful.”

Yes indeed, Horner acknowledges that the ‘ingenuity’ does not violate the normative: “We do not believe it is illegal, no. It is something that has been used historically. We have seen it in the past. But, obviously, what we saw in Turkey was a quite extreme version of it, “he says.

Mercedes downplays the influence of its suspension system: “We recognize that this is a sport in which competitors will always try to find out if there is any way to gain an advantage. My experience tells me that there is no such thing, it is about small gains, the tiny gains that have been added to the car little by little and that add performance. We are trying to better understand our car and add performance in lap time without listening too much to what is being said out there, “he settled on the matter Toto wolff in Austin.

The head of Hamilton has ‘blind faith’ in his driver and in his chances of being crowned for the eighth time in Formula 1, an absolute and historical record: “We are there, with high morale and convinced that we can win the five remaining races. We have to avoid the dropouts, which are fatal for everyone and for that reason, we are assuming these sanctions with combustion engines. It is being a fun season and we have pressure, but it is positive, “he highlights Wolff.

