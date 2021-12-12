12/12/2021

On at 23:59 CET

Diego Simeone, Atlético de Madrid coach, said this Sunday that he “likes very much” how Real Madrid is “playing”, winning 2-0 in the derby at the Santiago Bernabéu, and considered that his team cannot “look any further. there “of the team that is just ahead in the standings, Real Betis.

“Real Madrid is very good. He is in a very good moment, with great forcefulness, playing a football that I like very much, a low block, with a good transition, with speed and forcefulness up, taking advantage of the characteristics of his footballers and Ancelotti is a great coach who has come back doing things very well, “he said.

Atlético is thirteen points behind the Whites’ leadership. “There is a league for sure, because there are a lot of matches left to play. It is clear that Madrid today got a number of important points not only from us. The Spanish League is complicated, complex, and at this moment we cannot allow ourselves to look beyond the rival that is closest, which is Betis. We have one less game to try to get closer to the first one in front of us, which is Betis, “he said.

The coach explained that his players, “above all, they made a great effort.” “Once again we had to play with Kondogbia in the defensive phase as a center-back and the team worked collectively very well. We made a very big effort in Portugal (last Tuesday against Porto). The goal hurts us. It also appears in a spoken situation.” , lament.

He also admitted that the defense “is an aspect to improve.” “When the goals appear they are collective errors, not individual ones. Collectively we will look this week, that we have to continue working. Tranquillity. There’s no hurry. La Liga is the day to day“, he claimed.

“It was an even game until their first goal. There were no goal situations and the forcefulness of Madrid began to mess up the game. In the second half we grew, we had some dangerous situation that the goalkeeper covered them very well and then came the 2-0 backlash. They won fairly. The forcefulness absolutely prevailed in the game, “he valued at a press conference at the Santiago Bernabéu.