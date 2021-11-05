11/05/2021 at 12:00 CET

Maria Dotor

At a time when conspiracy theories abound and ‘fake news’ are rampant on the Internet, transmitting to our children the importance of the scientific method is essential. The mathematician and popularizer Eduardo Sáez de Cabezón will talk about this at the event ‘Educar es todo’. We speak with him so that he offers us an “aperitif” of what his presentation will be.

The title of your presentation is ‘Long live science’, and I add: “this year more than ever”. Are we really aware of what has been achieved by carrying out a vaccine in record time?

We are not yet. What scientists have done this past year is unprecedented, and is the result of an effort that has three characteristics that have made it possible: 1) It is based on a years-long effort on coronaviruses and messenger RNA vaccines . It is not something that came out of nowhere. Basic science is already trying to answer questions and problems that we do not yet have, and this has been an example. 2) There has been unprecedented coordination. From the beginning, teams from all over the world have been coordinated, information has been shared, collaboration platforms have been generated and that has made it possible for us to have a vaccine so quickly. 3) The fact that COVID-19 has affected so many people and that it has been so present has made it possible to do massive clinical trials very soon, which are usually the bottleneck of vaccine and drug development. We are still not aware of the importance of what has happened, because we are still sad and scared in our bodies, but when we have perspective, we will realize the importance of this year and a half in scientific development.

Eduardo, why do you think there are still so many skeptics? People who continue to doubt science … Is there a need for more outreach work, like or the one you do on your YouTube channel and on the Órbita Laika television program?

The reasons are many and varied. There are, of course, personal reasons, a history of frustrations or disenchantments with “the system” of many people who have, therefore, been disconnected from the discourses that they call “official” and are more at the mercy of these conspiracy theories than them. they make them have a place where they feel more affirmed. But there are also structural reasons, sometimes we do not convey well the importance of scientific knowledge and development, we do not have a sufficiently attractive narrative to make it easier for the population to align with the scientific discourse, which is of capital importance.

What is the role of mothers and fathers in everything related to ‘fake news’, the circulation of conspiracy theories? How can we keep our children away from all that, taking into account that the information that circulates on the Internet is uncontrollable?

We must learn to read news and information and we must help our children to do so. It is not obvious since everything that comes to us is true. Being able to verify the veracity of information is something we can learn, which is not easy but it is not difficult either. For example, from the FECYT, campaigns and guides have been launched to help us with this. We are all exposed to being victims of false news, it is very important to train ourselves to detect them and, above all (and more importantly), not to spread them.

You are a mathematician, and the data tells us that there are a number of children who do not understand mathematics, what is wrong? Could it be the teaching system?

The mathematics teaching system in almost every country in the world is constantly changing and we are increasingly learning the importance of giving context to mathematical concepts. Long ago we had the feeling that math began and ended in math class. Today, luckily, we have a lot more math in social conversation. So, although we still have a long way to go, the teaching of mathematics is in a process of obvious improvement. Right now we cannot afford a generation indifferent to mathematics.

There is another problem, and it is that there are hardly any women in STEM careers (Science, technology, mathematics and engineering). What could we do to reverse the situation?

It is a subject with many faces. For me, the important thing is that we promote a social and academic environment in which all people choose without bias, without extrinsic tendencies. There is a clear deficit of women in STEM professions and there is a clear deficit of men in the professions most linked to care. We should make efforts so that what seems to be a trend can change, and we can. There are many efforts in this sense, and although it is difficult to quantify its effects, it is good that an environment of freedom is generated in the choice of career that although it seems totally free, in reality it still carries inertias that come from afar.

What is the main message you want to launch with your presentation?

That science must be part of that common ground on which we can all work together. That we cannot allow ourselves as a society for scientific knowledge to be part of the identity or partisan debate.