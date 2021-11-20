11/20/2021 at 1:50 PM CET

Girona coach, Míchel Sánchez, stressed this Saturday, at the press conference prior to Monday’s duel against Real Sociedad B, that the team is “doing things quite well in the last six or seven days”, but stressed that the locker room can not settle or relax and wants to “go higher”.

“The team is being more competitive, more compact, but we have to go further. It is still far from its best version. There is still room for improvement,” said the Girona coach, after collecting 13 of the last 18 possible points.

Míchel regretted that Jairo Izquierdo and Óscar Ureña have joined the list of casualties and that Valery Fernández is doubtful due to some discomfort and acknowledged that he is “concerned about the issue of injuries”, but said that “there are no excuses” and that his team will look for the three points in the Real Arena.

Asked about the Copa del Rey and the crossing with Calvo Sotelo Puertollano, he valued that the team “will compete 100% because it wants to go through the round, but the tie comes at a good time because there are many casualties. It will not be a comfortable situation. balance loads well. The league is super important. “

As for Real B, Michel he insisted that “it will be a very difficult game.” The Girona coach pointed out that “it is difficult to make a composition of the place because you have to analyze 30 players”, but remarked that “it is a team capable of dominating and making the rival suffer”.

“It is one of the teams that runs the most at high intensity and one of the teams that travels the most meters, together with Eibar,” he added Michel before highlighting that the team of Xabi Alonso “He comes from signing a spectacular game against Sporting, being far superior.”