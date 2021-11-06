11/06/2021 at 13:33 CET

.

The coach of Atlético de Madrid, Diego Pablo SimeoneHe waits for a Valencia who will try to “tire” his team in this Sunday’s game (16.15 hours), since as he recalled they come from playing “with one less for almost 60 minutes” due to the expulsion of the central defender Philip Monteiro in Liverpool.

“I imagine a long, hard-working game, with a lot of effort from both sides, with a strong start from Valencia. The other day we played with one less for almost 60 minutes, so that management will not be put aside and will seek all the paths that bring them closer to getting tired in the game, so that the difficulty that we had to go through in Liverpool appears in Valencia “, he analyzed.

From the defeat in English lands (2-0) in the Champions League, Simeone He highlighted an element as a key to improve: concentration.

“Concentration generates a state of continuous alertness that generates positive things. And I always keep the good things that happen, the second half the team knew how to defend itself with order, with one less man, it had a chance with that of (Hector) Herrera to get closer to the scoreboard, and that collective effort, concentration and work on a certain difficulty that will make us grow, “he added about Wednesday’s duel.

One of his key players in this period of the season, the Argentine midfielder Rodrigo de Paul, returns to Valencia, where he made his debut in European football with just 19 years. “He will surely be grateful to his time at Valencia and will have great memories of that moment, for growth and for reaching Europe,” he said.

Simeone took advantage of the mention of Valencia to analyze the rival, a “competitive” team marked by his coach, Jose Bordalás.

“We know the coach, we know where he is, that he generates an intensity in his players, a very good game management, and with the good players that Valencia has, he begins to have a regularity that he will surely be looking for,” he added.

According to the week’s tests, the Argentine coach is considering going out with his compatriot Angel strap in eleven instead of Portuguese Joao Felix and with the return of the French Antoine Griezmann that he was not in Liverpool due to suspension.

Asked about the differences between Joao and strap when it comes to maintaining the balance between defense and attack, Simeone He did not want to refer specifically to them, but explained that he seeks to “compensate according to the game and the characteristics of the rival team who may be more important.”

“We have very good midfield players forward and that is extraordinary. With the five changes as well, the game is long and having the option of having quality players gives us options for what we want,” he added.