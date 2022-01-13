Related news

Cayetano Rivera celebrates this Thursday, January 13, 45th birthday, an age that begins with a new facet It has nothing to do with his career as a bullfighter or his fondness for airplanes. In addition to his usual tasks, the right-hander has decided to undertake a challenge that makes him guru.

THE SPANISH has discovered that the husband of Eva gonzalez (41 years old) is one of the characters that has become part of Guru Call, a platform that seeks to offer personalized opportunities “to create, connect, communicate, discover and share”. With this objective in mind, they have created a network of systems that try to understand who and what their users are interested in. The tool, as explained on their website, uses this information to “help organizations make better decisions and people to get the best version of themselves.”

The answers to these concerns are provided by the mentors who have decided to be part of the platform, as is the case of Cayetano Rivera. The bullfighter has just joined a group in which he also other well-known characters participate, What Albert rivera (42) or the chef Dani Garcia (46). All of them, along with other gurus, act as coaches on topics related to investments, sports, games, fashion and restaurants.

It was just this Wednesday, January 11, when the application revealed on its social networks the incorporation of the right-hander as a new guru. “It is the turn of introducing you to a person who risks his life every day, whose you can learn about fear and pressure management through his master class, “they wrote alongside a video in which Cayetano Rivera, who was defined as a bullfighter and businessman, shows his facet as a mentor. In the clip, published after a brief campaign of intrigue by Instagram stories, the Madrid is presented as a guide with the key tools to face fears.

“Hello, I am Cayetano Rivera and I am a bullfighter. If you think that I can help you through my experiences and my experiences to manage delicate or complicated situations, I will be delighted,” says Eva González’s husband in the aforementioned video, by way of promotion. According to himself, Those who wish to have your support can do so through the platform with which he now works.

The tool works as a channel that creates the content of their gurus, live or recorded, and they monetize it by inspiring others. The application invites interested parties to join this network and generate extra income or donate it to any charitable cause while helping entrepreneurs and professionals around the world.

Cayetano Rivera acting as a bullfighter. Gtres

So far it is unknown if Cayetano Rivera has accepted to be part of this group for economic interests. At the moment, he has not even echoed this new facet of his life that coincides with his arrival at 45 years old. He has not shared it on his social networks or made comments on the tool’s Instagram post. Only, he has limited himself to following the profile of the platform.

Beyond the arenas

The right-hander has shown that there is no challenge that can resist him and has managed to combine his career as a bullfighter with his other hobbies or talents. Due to his photogenicity and physical attractiveness, he has exercised model at specific moments, usually enjoy sports activities such as hiking or skiing and in April 2020 he ventured into the world of aviation.

Almost a year ago, the youngest son of Paquirri Y Carmen Ordonez He enrolled at the Aerodynamics Academy aviation school in Vélez-Málaga. Specifically, in the private pilot course to obtain the PPL (A) license, a title to “be able to fly airplanes as a hobby or hobby”.

