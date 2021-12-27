12/27/2021 at 3:57 PM CET

“There is no closer” than Atlético de Madrid was to winning the Champions League in Lisbon, in 2014, or in Milan, in 2016, as he reviews. Diego Simeone, the coach of Atlético de Madrid for a decade “for the history” of the club, but warned that we must not stop “in what was done, but keep looking for more” and emphasized that he is “very hard headed” and continues ” believing “that” there is still more to find and give.

“How much closer can you be to winning a Champions League than we were. To get to 93, to the extension (in 2014 in Lisbon), to penalties (in 2016 in Milan) … There is no closer. We covered everything. that road and we were very close. We will have to continue working, searching and not being afraid of what is going to come because when it comes it will surely catch us strong, “he proclaimed in an interview with the official media of the rojiblanca entity.

“It is very difficult to repeat what we are doing,” said the Argentine coach, who celebrates ten years at the helm of Atlético, with which he has won eight titles (two Leagues, in 2013-14 and 2020-21; a Copa del Rey, in 2012-13; two European Leagues, in 2011-12 and 2017-18; and three Super Cups, one from Spain in 2014 and two from Europe in 2012 and 2018) and of which he is the most winning coach in history, above Luis Aragones“We do not have to stop at what was done, but to keep looking for more, because life is to continually search more,” he stressed in an interview broadcast by the rojiblanco club on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the moment in which he began to build. his’ Atlético, with which he has exceeded all expectations, even though he has now chained four defeats in the League for the first time in his ten years at the club.

A “FEELING FOR THE GAME” THAT “IS IDENTIFIED WITH THE HISTORY OF ATHLETIC”

Since he left the rojiblanco team as a player or when in Racing de Avellaneda he changed the field of play for the bench, Simeone He always had a goal: “I prepared myself to get to this moment. I looked for it from the first day I left Atlético de Madrid as a footballer, knowing that I had to prepare and form my work group so that one day the possibility of returning would appear. It was a challenge and I knew that if that situation arose it would be in a difficult moment, as happens to all coaches, “said the coach.

It was clear which was the way. “Above all, knowing our history, being a fierce, strong, committed and fast team,” he said then. “I defined what I felt at that time, by the history that I had to live as a footballer, by knowing the house and because I came prepared to overturn that with the footballers that the club had. I understood that they could reflect the feeling I have for the game and that is absolutely identified with the history of Atlético de Madrid “, he stressed.

The first title was the Europa League in 2012, in Bucharest, with a 3-0 final against Athletic Club. “It was a sought-after point. I always say that this club is a cupbearer and as such we had the possibility of playing a final with a Bilbao that was in a great moment. We managed to win the final with hierarchy, with personality, with game, with speed and with a Falcao which ended up being decisive, “he recalled. So was the Colombian forward months later, in August, at 1-4 in the European Super Cup against Chelsea.

THE “INFLECTION” OF THE CUP OF THE KING IN THE BERNABÉU

The real jump, on the other hand, was the 2013 Copa del Rey at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, won in extra time with a header from Joao miranda (1-2). “It was the inflection to realize that we could also in local football, where then winning anything was almost impossible against Barcelona from Messi and all those who accompanied him or from Ronaldo and all those who accompanied him at Real Madrid “, he recalled.

“The Copa del Rey is always played in a neutral stadium and, due to the fact that the place was not found, they decided to play at the Bernabéu. That 50 percent of seats is always respected so that the fans participate and they had given us less certain, but those who were there felt and listened at the most important moment of the game, that we did not have a good time at that moment. In the extra time we were better than them and we won a Copa del Rey that showed us what was going to happen later, “he said.

It refers, for example, to the League that won the following year. Only Atlético de Simeone they have beaten Real Madrid and Barcelona to 38 La Liga games in the last 17 seasons. The first time was in 2013-14. “It is the highest point of that beginning. We had a great team. Without a great team it is impossible to win. We had talented footballers with a lot of personality. It was a very strong team, very convinced of what it had to do from the defensive and exploit a Diego Costa that he was demonized, “he declared.

“THE HAPPINESS OF TWISTING THE WRIST OF THOSE WHO THINK THE CYCLES ARE ENDED”

The other League was last season. “The happiness of twisting the wrist of those who think that times are over and cycles are ending. It is clear that they end and end, but we are very hard headed. And I still believe and think that there is still more to find, to search and to give. This championship ended up affirming that transition that I was commenting on after the departure of the important historical figures. That it was possible. And for that you have to win, because you have credibility by winning. And we won again. “

“Without the confidence, security, conviction and commitment that they (the players) have had all last season it would be impossible,” valued the coach, who, between both leagues, won a Spanish Super Cup in 2014; another Europa League in 2017-18 (“It is never easy to win when you are forced to win, and the team did,” he said of that title) and another European Super Cup in 2018 against Real Madrid in Tallinn: “We have also won a lot against eternally super powerful rivals and this once again gave us the illusion of knowing that it is possible, that there is time and that you have to be prepared, because surely other moments of these will come that I hope will be for our part “.

They are already ten years at the helm of Atlético. “I am grateful. Enrique (Cerezor, president of Atlético de Madrid), for the person he is, for the affection, security and tranquility that he already transmits Miguel (Ángel Gil Marín, CEO) because I always say he’s a genius at his thing. He managed, from the work that we were able to transmit, to take him to the place where he is, “he said.

“My return always felt like a responsibility. People hoped that a lot of what I had given as a footballer can now be represented as a coach. And that responsibility grows year after year. We have taken the club to a place that people ask for more. And it is good that he asks for more. It is the best way to demand from the coach Simeone and whoever comes after, because the club is in a moment of growth and the fans have to demand more. I focus on continuing to have the energy and strength to convey what I feel about what this club needs. I have no doubt that I am very clear about what this club needs, “he concluded.