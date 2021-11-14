11/14/2021 at 17:16 CET

Dove Esteban

Pablo Casado went to Puertollano to close the regional congress of Castilla-La Mancha after yesterday’s session, which was highlighted by the presence of Isabel Diaz Ayuso and other autonomous barons.

The national leader devoted almost all of his speech to amending the major policies of the Government and promoting the re-elected leader, Paco Nunez, with more than 98% of the votes and that he will face Emiliano García-Page in 2023. The expectation was maximum about any word in internal code, especially after yesterday the dimension of the conflict around Madrid became evident.

The president of the Madrid Community arrived in Ciudad Real demanding “Internal democracy & rdquor; for his region and avoided mentioning Casado in his speech. She was the only regional president who did not. Neither did the national leader name his barons, despite speaking of them as “referents in the governments”. In any case, the popular leader did want to send a message of certain tranquility and calm to his own, ironically about the supposed “concern & rdquor; that there is within the PP by the surveys.

He was referring to those that these days suggest that the pulse between Genoa and Puerta del Sol is passing bill to Casado’s expectations. “The concern must be in Moncloa or Ferraz. It is the first time that a government in just two years has been advanced by the opposition. Despite the traps and the occupation of power & rdquor;, he said. “Concern of the PP? Give up laughter & rdquor;, he went on to say. And in the middle of all that speech, the great internal message arrived: “We do our thing. We are making progress. We are going to win the general elections, whenever they are. We are going to win them because the people can’t take it anymore, they want an effective, honest, efficient government that solves problems & rdquor ;, he settled.

The motto was similar to the one his number two defended the day before, Teodoro García Egea, who assured that Casado “takes care of what is important & rdquor; and “is not accessory-centric”.

“Coven of Radicals & rdquor; about Yolanda Díaz

He also had words for the act that the Vice President and Minister of Labor starred this Saturday in Valencia with Ada Colau, Monica Oltra and Monica Garcia at the launch of his new left wing project. “The new radical coven. Nobody is missing. Those who agree with the independentistas, that of the abuse of girls in the Balearic Islands that even Europe is investigating & rdquor ;, he continued, warning that “the PSOE does not realize that this is more worrying than it thinks & rdquor; because “not only fragments the vote & rdquor; but it brings together all the parties “That have already surprised the PSOE & rdquor;.

And he cited one by one the party of Colau in Barcelona, ​​Compromìs in the Balearic Islands and More Madrid that 4-M dethroned the Socialists as leaders of the opposition. Casado recalled that “other members of the Government & rdquor ;, the same ones on which it relies, have also advanced them in their communities. This is the case of the BNG in Galicia (the Podemos tides even disappeared) or Bildu in the Basque Country.

Wrapped up by the party’s staff, Casado was received in Puertollano by the vice-secretaries of the formation (Ana Beltrán, Elvira Rodríguez, Pablo Montesinos, Jaime de Olano and Antonio García Terol), as well as the spokespersons in Congress and Senate, Cuca Gamarra and Javier Maroto. The Castilian-Manchego leaders, especially Núñez as host, gave Casado closed support, placing him as the only alternative to Sánchez.

The leader of the PP avoided at all times mentioning the Madrid pulse and its protagonists and opted for harsh criticism of the Government in policies with great relevance in this autonomous community, such as the scarce investment planned with European funds for the field and the primary sector, the energy policies and the increase in taxes that affect vehicles, which could be add tolls on roads and highways.

Hence, Casado went to “Dear Social Democrats & rdquor; from Castilla-La Mancha who feel identified with the speech of the PP, “because we defend things of common sense, we are not sectarian and we make policies for everyone & rdquor; against a Government that, in his opinion, attacks the traditions and way of life of the citizens of this territory.