Elche’s coach, Francisco Rodríguez, said this Friday at a press conference that the franjiverde team must face the game at the Camp Nou as if it were opposite the best Barcelona ever and he was convinced that they will have to suffer a lot to score.

The Almeria coach stressed that Barcelona, ​​despite its bad collective moment, has in its ranks “young players who are going to give a lot in the future& rdquor; and despite acknowledging the irregularity of the rival team, he recalled that “it is always difficult to play against them & rdquor ;.

“They were able to resolve the games against Betis, Espanyol and Osasuna before, but they were not successful & rdquor ;, insisted the coach, who wished that his team could be correct to take advantage of the scoring opportunities available to them.

Francisco assured that since the arrival of Xavi Hernandez on the bench, Barcelona is “hungry & rdquor; and he said that it is full of players “who are going to be top world level, for sure & rdquor ;.

“They are in that process. They dominate the positional game, have open ends and also threaten your back. It’s a Barça more similar to that of seven or six years ago, but with different players & rdquor ;, he explained.

“Depending on the context, we will push higher or wait further back. We must take advantage of doubts, but with work, order and discipline. They are not at their best, but they are still players of an extraordinary level & rdquor ;, argued the coach.

Francisco, who wished he had more time to prepare for the game, pointed out that the main difference of Barcelona current with that of other stages is in the “efficacy& rdquor ;.

“Before there were Suárez, Neymar and Leo who put three & rdquor;said the coach, who relied on scoring at the Camp Nou in order to celebrate the holidays “out of relegation and remain optimistic for the future”.

The coach, finally, assured that he has turned the page of the refereeing controversy of last day for the phantom goal at Mestalla and was convinced of the good performance of tomorrow’s referee, Javier Alberola Rojas.

“He is a fantastic referee and very well prepared. We are concerned about what we can do & rdquor ;.