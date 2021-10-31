10/31/2021 at 21:53 CET

.

Quique Sánchez Flores, Getafe coach, declared that the victory against Espanyol, the first of the season, is an “extraordinary merit of the boys”, who have shown that they had “a broken heart and a hungry mind”, a sum of factors that has generated an “inner strength” to win.

Getafe beat Espanyol with two goals from Enes Unal, the first from Chilean and the second after a good pass by Carles alena, while the Catalan team scored through the central Sergi gomez.

“The victory is an extraordinary merit of the boys because the effort has been brutal. All the teams are very good, they have an advantage for us in preparation with their coach, and that is why this victory generates a lot of joy. We wanted to reach that feeling of jubilation necessary to justify the work we do, “he said Quique, at a press conference.

“This victory, after what happened in Granada -they scored the tying goal in the discount-, makes it difficult to maintain the type constantly, that is why when games are won like this, these moments justify the preparation,” said the Getafe coach. that revealed that his players emphasize in the dressing room that they can be “as good as the rival.”

“We had a broken heart and a hungry mind and that mixture has generated an inner strength of the group that has given us the victory against rivals that we respect a lot,” he confessed.

Despite the victory, Getafe’s situation continues to be delicate since it remains at the bottom with six points. “I ask the fan to believe. In everything you do in life, you either believe or you don’t. That’s why I want you to be as passionate as we are. We are capable of changing perception with work and effort. We need to be squeezed. but we also have to give reasons and reasons and we are going to do so. We are not going to separate ourselves from the argument of a match, a final, “he stressed.

Finally, Quique justified the presence in the eleven of the young Ghanaian left-back Koffi Akurugu, 19, on his merits during training.

“He has trained very well. I notice the commitment to the players but I have no commitment to anyone. The one who trains very well has a lot of gains and Koffi He has trained silently and very well, doing what we ask. The first ball that has failed was in the 55th minute. It has given us things, it is strong, and it has been uncomfortable for them, “he concluded.