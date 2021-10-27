10/27/2021 at 11:24 AM CEST

Diego Lopez He again demonstrated last night the great moment so that he is going through. Will fulfill 40 years next week, but he is lord and master of the goal of the Spanish. Last night before him Athletic, their interventions served to achieve a valuable point in his team’s 1-1 draw at the RCDE Stadium in the match of the 11th round of the league.

At the end of the meeting, the Galician attended the club’s media, in which he valued and gave as good the point achieved by your team: “It is a very long-suffering point, we have faced a great team. We all know the intensity with which they play and the quality that have. Adding is always positive, and although at home we want to add three at a time, seeing how the game has gone I think it is a good point that allows us to continue in the game. good line “, explained a López who also said that “you had to give value to the point “.

Four games without losing

The team of Vicente Moreno accumulate four days without losing and has added eight of the last 12 points at stake, which have allowed him to rise to tenth position in the table. Diego López, has also valued the good moment they are going through: “We have had options to to win in the last games, but they have been highly contested matches. We must continue to take care of details and improve so that the streak is prolonged, and before Getafe go for the three points, he explained.

Live a great moment

Veterancy is a degree and Diego López seems that the passing of the years does not affect him. About his current great moment, Diego López said “be happy and enjoying what this category is with my age. Am very satisfied and I want to continue in this line, “he concluded.