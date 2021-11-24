11/24/2021 at 22:12 CET

Six days after losing at the Palau to Lomza Vive Kielce (30-32), the Barca has fallen again this Wednesday on the track of the Polish champion by 29-27 in the eighth day of the Champions League after completing three excellent first quarter matches and leading by 23-27 with eight minutes remaining.

Despite suffering the third defeat in the eight days of the Champions League, Carlos Ortega positively valued the step forward that his team has taken on the Kielce court. “We have been very good for 56 minutes. The team has competed incredibly, but the losses have been key & rdquor ;, indicated the Barcelona coach.

“At the beginning of the second half we lost five balls in a row and then several at the end when we had the game under control that together with several arbitration decisions that have condemned us & rdquor ;, added the Malaga coach after seeing how the first place in the group is definitely moving away, which will force them to play two rounds in order to qualify for the Final Four.

Anyway, during a good part of the crash the best Barça version could be seen So far this season in a sign that this team worse in quantity and quality than the one that made history last year is also capable of doing great things. Ortega asked for time and the first part and the first 20 minutes of the second invite a very moderate optimism.

Fàbregas was a victim of Kielce’s defensive toughness

| .

In the same vein as his coach, the far left Aitor Ariño stressed that Barça played “a high-level match. We were very good in the first half and we were playing a great game, but in the end we were not right. They have been hooked on the game and have ended up taking the victory a bit between various referee decisions and our turnovers & rdquor ;.

“These days we have been repeating that the small details are what decide these games and that is what has happened. It is true that we have lost two games in a row against Kielce, but that should not undermine the confidence of the team. We are working very well and this game is the way we have to follow. Too bad about this defeat, but the work is good and we have to continue like this so that we can gain more confidence & rdquor ;, added the left winger, one of the best on the Kielce track in a new demonstration that his recovery is beginning to be complete after his serious injury.