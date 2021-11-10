11/10/2021 at 18:20 CET

The WWE wrestler, Kevin Owens, attended SPORT in London before participating in the Supershow held at Wembley.

Q: What do you expect from the UK?

A: I expect the same madness that we always have with English fans. Everyone is delighted to be here and it will be a great time as usual.

Q: How is WWE ‘homecoming’ going?

A: It is being great. We have been a year and a half without being able to come and everyone has saved their desire for it to be all the same again. There are always special feelings about coming to the UK because the fans are always very happy to host us and that is contagious for us.

Q: For you it has been the return to the ring & mldr;

A: It feels good to be able to fight. When I started this 22 years ago it was because I wanted to fight. I’m happy to be on RAW now, doing these ‘tours’ and having a fight every night. It is good for my mind and my body. It’s what I love to do.

Q: Who would you like to face in the future?

A: Rey Misterio and Edge are the answers I always give because I have never had them in a one-on-one. I recently had a chance to fight Rey Misterio in a ladder battle on RAW a few weeks ago but we hadn’t been in front of each other before. It is an answer that anyone would answer. They are two legends and I would love to share ‘ring’ with them.

Q: Do you see yourself as a favorite?

A: Looks like we’ve developed some history with Big E these weeks and we’ll see where it ends. It’s always nice to have the opportunity to face the champions because that’s where you would like to be.

Q: Any message for Spanish fans?

A: I hope that next year we can go to Spain, I can’t imagine why not. It’s always fun to go there, it’s very similar to the atmosphere we have here in the UK. Everyone is happy to receive us and we fighters are waiting for it to happen.